expand
Ad Spot

March 25, 2021

Magee

Johnny Lee Magee

By Staff Report

Published 4:54 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

March 21, 2021

For I will restore health unto thee, and I will heal thee of thy wounds, saith the LORD;..Jeremiah 30:17

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at New Welcome Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 9-11:00 a.m. Rev. M J Galloway is Pastor. Pastor Joey Mark will be the officiant.

Johnny Lee Magee was born in Collins, MS (Williamsburg Community) on July 2, 1994 to the late D.C. & Dora Magee. He was born into a family of 13 children: seven boys and six girls.

He left Williamsburg and moved to Poplarville, MS at a young age. It was there he met and later married the love of his life, Shirline Poole. There were three children born into this union, one daughter and two sons.

He joined Green Grove Baptist Church, where he was an active member of the Male Chorus and the Brotherhood. He worked in New Orleans, LA for 33 years as a construction worker and a cement finisher. After retiring from construction, he was able to enjoy hunting, fishing, watching westerns, word puzzles and his personal favorite, spending time with his grandchildren. He took great pride in giving his grandchildren encouraging words of wisdom. His most notable quote about life was “If it don’t hurt, it ain’t working.”

On Sunday, March 21, 2021 Johnny accepted his angel wings in the privacy of his home at the age of 76.

Johnny Lee was preceded in death by his parents, D.C. and Dora Magee; four siblings, Walter Lee Magee, Willie Charles Magee, Leffie Magee, and Jimmie Lee Magee; and a special nephew, Willie Lee Magee.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife of 53 years, Shirline Magee; one daughter, Paula (Rev. Kevin) Hart of Poplarville, MS; two sons, Rev. Johnny O. (Erecka) Magee of Hattiesburg, MS and Skylor (Leslie) Magee of Myrtle Beach, SC; nine grandchildren, Danica Hart (fiancé, Darrick Williams), Ereyanna Magee, Devynn Hart, Johnny O. Magee II, Kevin M. Hart, Lawrence Jamison, Kayla Magee, Gabrielle Magee, and Dax Magee; two goddaughters, Brianna Poole and Zaniyah Hogan; eight siblings, Josie (Tom) Blue of Birchrun, MI, Johnnie Mae (Wilkie) Haynes and Minnie Jackson both of Saginaw, MI, Mary Magee and Charles (Samantha) Martin both of Collins, MS, Rosie Cooper of Marrero, LA, Dora (Larry) Lecorn of Savannah, GA, and James (Denise) Magee of Poplarville, MS; a lifelong friend, Earnest Napier; and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.

More News

CTE programs addressing teacher shortage

Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department arrests several for drug related violations

Candidates for alderman share stances

Paul Darryl Victorian

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Education

CTE programs addressing teacher shortage

News

Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department arrests several for drug related violations

News

Candidates for alderman share stances

Education

Mississippi Connects Virtual Summit helps teachers advance digital learning

News

Today is March 25, 2021

News

Former Oktibbeha County road department employee arrested for embezzlement

News

River flooding occurring, severe weather forecast for today

News

Spring Safety Campaign: Know your safe place

News

Joint drug trafficking arrest results in seizures

Education

Local juniors score higher than statewide average on ACT

News

Suspect arrested by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff for alleged involvement in fatal hit and run

News

Mississippi School of the Arts holding round two auditions

News

Maps for Acreage Reporting are Available

News

Shrimp season to open in a portion of Louisiana outside waters on March 26

News

Biloxi PD asks for help to identify shoplifter

News

National Newspaper Association adds voice to the call for Congressional Action on USPS

News

Today is March 24, 2021

Education

Thea Craft, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying suspect

News

Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice for March 24

News

Mississippi woman killed in crash on Interstate 59

News

Spiritual leaders need to lead on gun violence, pastors say

Education

Poplarville’s school nurses have been integral in the pandemic

News

Picayune clean up coming soon