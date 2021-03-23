expand
March 23, 2021

James Harris “Andy” Anderson

Published 11:43 am Tuesday, March 23, 2021

March 15, 2021

James Harris “Andy” Anderson of Carriere, MS, passed from this life into eternal life on Monday, March 15, 2021. He was 94.

Visitation will be Monday, March 22, at 10:00 a.m. and Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Corinth Baptist Church, 1080 River Road, Nicholson, MS; followed by graveside services at West Union Cemetery, Carriere, MS, 560 West Union Road, Carriere, MS.

