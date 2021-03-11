expand
Ad Spot

March 12, 2021

Highland staff reflect on year of pandemic

By Cathy Cook

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

Health care workers at Highland Community Hospital remembered those lost due to COVID-19 with a candlelight service Thursday.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic and the first COVID-19 case was reported in Mississippi.

In Pearl River County, there have been more than 4,200 COVID-19 cases and over 130 deaths since the start of the pandemic, Highland Community Hospital Administrator Bryan Maxie said as he spoke to hospital staff Thursday.

“A lot of these people are kin to our workers and a lot are friends to us,” he said.

The virus has not gone away, but with case numbers in the state declining and more vaccinations being administered each week, hospital employees are seeing a light of hope.

“I feel like there’s hope,” said Jesse Johnson, ER Unit Secretary. “It’s been a long journey—a lot of stress, a lot of tears, a lot of fight.”

Chief Nursing Officer Suzanne Wilson said it was touching to reflect on the past year.

“I never thought I’d live through something like this in my lifetime,” she said.
RN Stephanie Hudnall said a year into the pandemic, she doesn’t remember what it was like to work without wearing a face mask.

ER Director Jessica Peterson helped organize the candlelight service.

“Reflection allows us to see what our fears were and how we’ve overcome them, how we’ve grown as a team and a hospital,” she said. “We feel like there is hope at the end of the tunnel.”

The pandemic has changed how hospital staff work together, said Peterson, and made it clear how much the various departments rely on one another.

“We in the ER rely on respiratory and housekeeping and the lab,” she said.

During the service, Pastor Tony Lambert reflected on the community transformation caused by the virus, as people began delivering groceries to elderly neighbors, providing free childcare for health care workers and making homemade masks when PPE was unavailable.

“I watched our community choose to run toward the fire instead of away from the fire,” said Lambert.

Reverend Donald Hart had a moment of silent reflection for those who have died from COVID. Then he asked the health care workers to celebrate themselves and applaud the sacrifices they’ve made.

“We can only imagine the selfless sacrifices you made over the course of this year,” said Hart.

Thursday brought back a lot of memories, good and bad, said Maxie. He believes staff are doing great considering the challenges they’ve faced.

“I think we’re extremely blessed to have the people working here that we do.”

More News

Mississippi students surpass the national graduation rate

Highland staff reflect on year of pandemic

Pearl River stumbles at Pensacola State

Poplarville Middle students still on track with testing goals

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Education

Mississippi students surpass the national graduation rate

Health & Fitness

Highland staff reflect on year of pandemic

Education

Poplarville Middle students still on track with testing goals

News

Millage increase to repair roads still on table for Supervisors

News

Auditor’s Office makes two arrests in North Mississippi

Education

Energy, agriculture entrepreneurs invited to vie for $25K in grants

News

Pearl River Central Water Association issues boil water notice

Education

Poplarville School District names Teacher, Administrator of the Year

News

State health officials reflect on a year of the COVID-19 pandemic

News

MBI undercover human trafficking operation leads to arrests

Breaking News

Waveland P.D. investigating teen’s accidental shooting death

News

New nonprofit wants to give local kids a safe place and community support

Education

Pearl River honors students excel at conference

Health & Fitness

Mississippi reports no new COVID deaths, local schools report no new outbreaks

News

New playground equipment at Roseland Park Elementary

News

PRC School District employs app to help students

News

How the municipal elections will determine the next administrations

News

Poplarville eliminates obsolete ordinances, makes ordinances available online

News

Forum set for Poplarville candidates at City Park

Education

State Board of Education accepting public comments on planned change to school accountability system

Health & Fitness

MSDH expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Aldermen discuss vehicle repair and littering

Breaking News

Emergency personnel work two collisions near I-59 weigh station

News

Smith announces candidacy for mayor of Poplarville