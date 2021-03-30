expand
Ad Spot

March 30, 2021

Hearts in touch, Easter

By Special to the Item

Published 3:01 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

By Ronnie Michel

I tried to make Easter shopping easier on myself by ordering plastic beach totes that my adult children wanted. When the bags arrived, I left the box in the kitchen so I could distribute them at family dinner. No such luck. While Monique, Lauren, and Victoria peered into the box, I said, “Why wait until Easter, take your bag now.”

They looked at each other, and Victoria voiced what they were all thinking. “No, we want to wait so you can make them pretty!”

They know me. They know I’ll do more than put the gifts in a bag with tissue paper and a bow. They know I won’t resist the Easter candy aisle. They know I’ll buy all their favorite candies in an egg shape. They may even know I’m partially doing it so the grandkids don’t have to share their candy. What they can’t imagine is how much I enjoy blessing them.

The Old Testament (Judges 15:19) records the request of Caleb’s daughter Achsah, who had been given in marriage to Othniel. Caleb gave the couple land in the Negev, but Achsah wanted more. She asked her father for springs – water to irrigate the south lands. Caleb gave her upper and lower springs. By also giving her the upper springs, he gave her water from the hills, from the source, that would flow continually down through the hot, dry land.

In a far grander demonstration than beach bags of candy or even springs of water, God is willing and able to grant our greatest and least requests.  He is the Father who is able to refresh and sustain us in the lowest, driest places of our lives. With boldness of Achsah, we need to ask.

Arthur W. Pink wrote, “Nothing is too great and nothing is too small to commit into the hands of the Lord.”

Ronny can be reached at rmichel@rtconline.com.

More News

Former Booneville Police Officer Arrested on Civil Rights Charges

LDWF ties with Wings of Hope leads to rehab, release of bald eagle

Hearts in touch, Easter

Tigers Wrap Up Season With Highest NCAA Finish Since 2003

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Former Booneville Police Officer Arrested on Civil Rights Charges

News

LDWF ties with Wings of Hope leads to rehab, release of bald eagle

News

Well water testing for well owners in Pearl River County and surrounding counties

News

Louisiana State Troopers congratulate K-9 Jack

News

Biloxi man arrested for sexual battery

News

Agents cite two Mississippi residents for oyster violations

News

Today is March 30, 2021

News

Rental assistance available for more Mississippians

News

Master Gardeners: Quick methods for assessing viability of turf areas

Health & Fitness

Health officials issue updated guidance for faith-based gatherings and worship services

News

PRCC Adult Ed grad sets path for herself

News

NASA provides $45 million boost to U.S. small businesses

News

Two from Fayette County arrested on child sex trafficking charges

News

Mendenhall man pleads guilty to converting Federal monies to his own se

News

Biloxi PD asks for help identifying boat burglary suspect

News

St. Tammany Parish Coroner working to reduce infant deaths

News

Wiggins woman arrested by Biloxi PD for false pretense

News

Today is March 29, 2021

Education

PRCC Distinguished College Administrator recognized by Phi Theta Kappa

News

MSU Extension Well Owner Network hosts workshops

News

Reeves announces Commissioner of Banking and Consumer Finance

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Tom Shaheen to Retire End of June

News

AG Fitch joins 14-state coalition to stop Biden’s attack on energy jobs

News

Mississippi Forestry Commission releases 2020 Forest Action Plan