Health officials issue updated guidance for faith-based gatherings and worship services

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has now issued updated guidance on safer faith-based gatherings and worship services.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the vulnerable, the safest options continue to be virtual or outdoor services.

The MSDH recommends that everyone 16 and older be vaccinated against COVID-19, even if the individual has been previously infected with COVID-19.

For those meeting indoors, MSDH recommends the following guidelines:

Everyone 65 years of age or older should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to attending in-person worship services (full vaccination is considered 2 weeks after the second dose of a two-dose vaccine, or 2 weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine).

Anyone 16 or older with high-risk medical conditions should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to attending in-person worship services (two weeks after completing vaccination).