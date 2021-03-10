expand
Ad Spot

March 10, 2021

Gagne Wins Mackenzie Tour Q School Event

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Baton Rouge, La. – Former LSU men’s golfer Luis Gagne won a Mackenzie Tour Q School event on Friday afternoon with a four round total of 15-under 273 at the Mission Inn Club in Howey in the Hills, Florda. It earns him full status on the Mackenzie Tour for the 2021 season.

“It feels good,” Gagne said in an interview after the win. “I’m just really excited to have somewhere to play a full season and make a schedule. I’m really proud of myself. I played solid, I stayed focused the whole time. I didn’t ever lose my focus, and I think that was the key this week.”

Gagne led wire-to-wire throughout the event that took place Tuesday through Friday. All four of his rounds were under par and three of them were in the 60s with scores of 67, 69, 70, and 67. His final round 5-under 67 saw him card six birdies, 11 pars, and a lone bogey. He defeated Cristian DiMarco (-12) and Zachary Taylor (-11) by a good bit as only three of the 106 players in the field made it to double digits under par.

Another former LSU men’s golfer, Philip Barbaree, earned a tie for 21st in the field at 2-under 286. That earns him conditional membership on the Mackenzie Tour this season.

The Mackenzie Tour is based out of Canada and play takes place from late May into mid-September. The full 2021 schedule will be announced at a later date. The Mackenzie Tour is a gateway to the Korn Ferry Tour and is part of the path to the PGA Tour.

More News

The lovely Louisiana Irises

Poplarville can’t find any runs in loss to Biloxi

Picayune softball defeats Pass Christian handily

No. 9 Pearl River comes alive to hand Hinds first loss

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Education

Poplarville School District names Teacher, Administrator of the Year

News

State health officials reflect on a year of the COVID-19 pandemic

News

MBI undercover human trafficking operation leads to arrests

Breaking News

Waveland P.D. investigating teen’s accidental shooting death

News

New nonprofit wants to give local kids a safe place and community support

Education

Pearl River honors students excel at conference

Health & Fitness

Mississippi reports no new COVID deaths, local schools report no new outbreaks

News

New playground equipment at Roseland Park Elementary

News

PRC School District employs app to help students

News

How the municipal elections will determine the next administrations

News

Poplarville eliminates obsolete ordinances, makes ordinances available online

News

Forum set for Poplarville candidates at City Park

Education

State Board of Education accepting public comments on planned change to school accountability system

Health & Fitness

MSDH expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Aldermen discuss vehicle repair and littering

Breaking News

Emergency personnel work two collisions near I-59 weigh station

News

Smith announces candidacy for mayor of Poplarville

Education

Page Adam, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Aldermen discuss repairs to North West Street

Breaking News

Council told new company coming to town to provide 100 jobs

News

Governor Tate Reeves removes mask order, allows businesses to open fully

News

Drive-thru vaccination site not on the horizon for Pearl River County

News

Locals will have two chances to dispose of hazardous waste in March

Education

Black history for youngsters