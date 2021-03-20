expand
Ad Spot

March 20, 2021

Former Wildcat living out a dream in NCAA Tournament

By Special to the Item

Published 9:00 am Saturday, March 20, 2021

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — When 15-seed Jackson State takes the court in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday against 2-seed Baylor in the first round of the Women’s NCAA Tournament, one of Pearl River’s finest will be suited up alongside the Tigers. 

Jackson, Miss., native Elexis Peyton was a go-to player for coach Scotty Fletcher during her time in Poplarville. After completing her JUCO eligibility, Peyton signed with her hometown JSU. Now, the former Wildcat is set to join her Tiger teammates on college basketball’s biggest stage.

“It has always been a dream to go to the NCAA Tournament and play against Power 5 schools,” Peyton said earlier this week. “Being in the spotlight and on TV, it’s all very exciting.”

Peyton could have seen her dream play out a year earlier had it not been for COVID. JSU had claimed the SWAC regular season title and won its first league tournament game before the world shut down. A year later, the Tigers are once again SWAC champs and are looking to make noise in The Tournament.

“We’re going to represent for Mississippi. We want to represent the state, the city, the community — I’m from Jackson and live down the street from Jackson State. The support from the community is just amazing,” Peyton said. “I have faith in my teammates that we’ll show up, compete and play hard against Baylor.”

Peyton was an important player for JSU this season, scoring 81 points with 88 rebounds. 

Seeing Peyton represent JSU on the national stage is not only a dream come true for the former Wildcat but also her former head coach.

“When people mention Elexis Peyton’s name to me, I can’t help but to smile. That young lady and her family mean so much to me words can’t describe,” Fletcher said. “It was an honor and privilege to coach her and be around her for three years. She made a huge mark on our program and was a true ambassador for our institution. 

“She has won three championships while at Jackson State and now she gets a chance to do what every college basketball player hopes for and that’s to participate in the NCAA Tournament.”

Fletcher added: “The thing I will always remember about her career is she played her last high school game at Jackson State, retuned to play and represent her hometown and now she gets a chance to go dancing in the big dance. Wow — what an awesome story for an awesome young lady.”

Peyton learned a lot from her time at PRCC. Peyton got off to a promising start as a freshman before an injury derailed her 2016-17 season and forced her to redshirt the next year. As a redshirt sophomore, Peyton was a major contributor for Pearl River, averaging 9.2 points with 7.8 rebounds.

“Pearl River will always hold a special place in my heart,” Peyton said. “PRCC changed my life and made me grow up. I got hurt my freshman year and by going through that and having Coach Fletcher as my coach, they really helped me grow up and be a leader. 

“They molded me into a good person and a great leader.”

Asked what it was like playing for Fletcher, Peyton perked up.

“Coach Fletcher, that’s my guy,” she said. “Playing for him was amazing.”

Watching Peyton on the big stage will also be amazing. Wildcat fans can root on Peyton and the Tigers starting at 3 p.m. on ABC.

More News

Nicholson Elementary 3rd nine weeks • Honor Roll 2020/2021

Former Wildcat living out a dream in NCAA Tournament

Mississippi’s first tornadoes of 2021

Pearl River stumbles at Copiah-Lincoln

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Galleries

Photo gallery: Construction on Pearl River Central multipurpose building ongoing

News

Community steps up to help man with high water bill due to suspected mischief

Lifestyles

Teens fundraise for teenager injured in accident

News

Silver alert, Pamela Ellis

News

Economic impact study might move lake project forward after 20 years

News

AG Fitch recovers nearly 500,000 PPE items from price gouger

News

Keep safety in mind during turkey season

News

Former Meridian police officer sentenced to federal prison

News

Silver alert for Tommy Gandy

News

Today is March 19, 2021

Education

School owners indicted for conspiracy, fraud, identity theft and money laundering

News

Board of Aldermen hear about park construction, church fire update

News

Quick thinking by responders saves life of unconscious man

News

Louisiana’s Troop L Troopers investigate two separate overnight fatal crashes

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces February transfer to the state

News

Today is March 18, 2021

Education

PRCC nursing students help give out COVID vaccines

News

Tornado watch issued for south Mississippi counties, including Pearl River

Education

All statewide assessments to be administered this school year

Health & Fitness

MSDH recognizes selected health care providers as COVID-19 centers of excellence

News

Supervisors still discussing county lake

News

Hot fire test set for Thursday at Stennis will put SLS engines through the paces

News

LaFontaine leaving county economic development for Hancock Port and Harbor

News

Today is March 17, 2021