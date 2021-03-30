expand
March 30, 2021

Former Booneville Police Officer Arrested on Civil Rights Charges

By Special to the Item

Published 3:07 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

JACKSON, MISS. – The FBI Jackson Field Office’s Oxford Resident Agency arrested former Boonville, Mississippi Police Officer Dustin Rambo on March 12 on five color of law violations.

 

Rambo is charged with one felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law – privacy/bodily injury and four misdemeanor counts of deprivation of rights under color of law – unreasonable search and seizure/taking of property without due process.

 

According to the criminal complaint unsealed Friday, Rambo allegedly sexually assaulted the victim who believed that they were in custody of law enforcement. Following the alleged sexual assault, the victim was released without being charged. Also, on four separate occasions, Rambo allegedly took personal possession of cash, a debit card, prescription narcotics and other personal items.

 

The FBI is seeking information regarding additional related encounters with Rambo. If you have information about this case or believe that you are a victim of similar incidents with Rambo, contact the FBI at 601-948-5000 or tips.fbi.gov.

Rambo made his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Roy Percy in the Northern District of Mississippi in Oxford on Friday. The case will be presented to a grand jury at a later date for indictment.

 

The case was investigated by the FBI Jackson Field Office’s Oxford Resident Agency and the Booneville Police Department.

 

The public is reminded that these charges are merely an accusation, and those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

LDWF ties with Wings of Hope leads to rehab, release of bald eagle

Hearts in touch, Easter

Tigers Wrap Up Season With Highest NCAA Finish Since 2003

