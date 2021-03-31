expand
Ad Spot

March 31, 2021

Feeding the Gulf Coast reflects on COVID-19 relief one year later

By Special to the Item

Published 10:07 am Wednesday, March 31, 2021

One year after the World Health Organization declared a global state of emergency, Feeding the Gulf Coast reflects on its response to the pandemic. The food bank distributed over 33 million meals last year to those in need along the Central Gulf Coast. This includes over 38 million pounds of food and water through over 400 community partners, nonprofits, churches, and child nutrition site partners.

“When schools and businesses began to close mid-March last year, the food bank quickly assessed a critical situation: how do we proceed safely and effectively to ensure no one caught in the crosshairs of COVID-19 goes without the necessity of food,” says Michael Ledger, President and CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast. “Many of our agencies began to conduct Mobile Food Distributions in a drive-thru style. Our child nutrition team worked tirelessly to set up sites with the capacity to serve grab and go meals, at one point, serving 5,000 meals per day to children across our service area.”

COVID-19 presented the perfect storm of increased demand, declines in donations of food, reduction in volunteer support, and disruptions to the charitable food assistance system’s operating model, creating an economic crisis unlike anything since the Great Depression. We continue to see elevated need now, and for some, the recovery will take years. 1 In 5 of our neighbors, including 1 in 3 children here along the Gulf Coast faces hunger this year. Many of our neighbors hit hardest by the crisis are working to get back on their feet but are struggling to afford rent, utilities, and food.  The food bank is here to help throughout the long road to recovery.

“We know that the hardships faced by many in the area have only grown as COVID-19 continues to present problems in 2021,” says Ledger. “These moments can be some of the most difficult to endure but without fail we are encouraged and enabled by those who stand alongside us as we work to ease their burden and set them on a course to recovery. We are truly grateful for all who stepped up to join us in serving the increase in need. Our mission is only possible because of the donors,  volunteers, and supporters who give of their time and resources to make a difference for others. ”

Feeding the Gulf Coast remains committed to serving those in need. The “Find Help” feature available at www.feedingthegulfcoast.org is the best source of information for families and individuals seeking assistance. Individuals can also call (888) 704-FOOD. Parents can also text ‘FOOD’ to 877-877 for child meal sites near them.

More News

Tigers Wrap Up Old Waverly Collegiate With Tie For Sixth

Southern Miss Snags Two Victories in Home-Opening Marathon

Feeding the Gulf Coast reflects on COVID-19 relief one year later

MHP works fatal collision in Stone County

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Feeding the Gulf Coast reflects on COVID-19 relief one year later

News

MHP works fatal collision in Stone County

News

Today is March 31, 2021

News

Legislature approves funding to Friendship Park, other projects

Art & Entertainment

Picayune Main Street gearing up for spring Street Festival in April

News

Former Booneville Police Officer Arrested on Civil Rights Charges

News

LDWF ties with Wings of Hope leads to rehab, release of bald eagle

News

Well water testing for well owners in Pearl River County and surrounding counties

News

Louisiana State Troopers congratulate K-9 Jack

News

Biloxi man arrested for sexual battery

News

Agents cite two Mississippi residents for oyster violations

News

Today is March 30, 2021

News

Rental assistance available for more Mississippians

News

Master Gardeners: Quick methods for assessing viability of turf areas

Health & Fitness

Health officials issue updated guidance for faith-based gatherings and worship services

News

PRCC Adult Ed grad sets path for herself

News

NASA provides $45 million boost to U.S. small businesses

News

Two from Fayette County arrested on child sex trafficking charges

News

Mendenhall man pleads guilty to converting Federal monies to his own se

News

Biloxi PD asks for help identifying boat burglary suspect

News

St. Tammany Parish Coroner working to reduce infant deaths

News

Wiggins woman arrested by Biloxi PD for false pretense

News

Today is March 29, 2021

Education

PRCC Distinguished College Administrator recognized by Phi Theta Kappa