March 15, 2021

Drew Patricia Danos died on March 15, 2021 of a heart attack at the age of 37.

Drew was born in Picayune, Mississippi, November 9, 1983. She worked in the hotel and hospitality industry.

She is survived by her children, Adrian Michael Danos, Jason Cade Hayden, Riley Jewel Hayden, Bailey Pearl Hayden and Zoey Lynn Danos; her father Jeffred M. Danos, mother Freida Pearl Danos; Godmother, Patricia Lee Miley; uncle Daryle Contrad Newsome; her sisters, Tonya Evans Harrington, Kara Lynn Danos Urban, and Angela Lee Danos, her brother, Derek Newell Evans, sister-in-law, Melissa A. Evans, brother-in-law, Dan Harrington; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her brother, David Michael Danos.

Funeral Services to be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday March 20, 2021, Central Baptist Church, McNeil, Mississippi. Burial following to First Baptist Church Cemetery in McNeil, Mississippi.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.