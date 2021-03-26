Deadline to apply for HELP Grant March 31

The deadline to complete the Mississippi Aid Application (MAAPP) in order to qualify for the HELP Grant is March 31, 2021. Applicants will then have through April 30 to submit supporting documents, including the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Students should apply online at www.msfinancialaid.org or link directly from the FAFSA.

“Students have demonstrated their resilience and persistence this last year,” said Jennifer Rogers, Director of Student Financial Aid. “It is important for students to finish strong, stay on track with their plans for college, and continue pursuing the resources needed to help pay for it.”

The HELP Grant pays up to full tuition for students attending Mississippi public colleges and universities. Students attending a private institution will receive an award amount equal to the average award of a student attending a comparable public institution.

To qualify for the HELP Grant, students must:

Complete the MAAPP by March 31

Apply for the first time within two years of high school graduation

Have a cumulative high school GPA of 2.5

Score a minimum of 20 on the national ACT (or an equivalent score on the SAT)

Take the required IHL College Prep Curriculum in high school

Meet income requirements and be Pell eligible, as determined by completion of the FAFSA, and

Provide supporting documentation by April 30

More information about HELP is available at www.msfinancialaid.org/help. Students who need assistance with their online applications are encouraged to submit questions via email to sfa@mississippi.edu, call1-800-327-2980 (toll-free in MS), and check their MAAPP Dashboard for updates.

Students are also encouraged to take advantage of the services offered free of charge by the non-profit Get2College, including help with the FAFSA or MAAPP. Visit www.get2college.org or call 601.321.5533 to make a virtual appointment with a counselor.

The deadline to complete MAAPP to qualify for MTAG or MESG is September 15.