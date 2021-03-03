February 19, 2021

Sgt. Clyde Arthur Jackson was born on August 17, 1945 to the late Dorothea Jackson-Hicks and Edward Blackwell in Picayune, MS.

He graduated from G.W. Carver High School. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Army, a veteran of The Vietnam War. After his service to his country, he reunited with his mother in Los Angeles, CA. He moved from Los Angeles to Dallas TX where he resided until he was called home to be with the Lord.

On Friday, February 19, 2021. Clyde was carried home on the wings of an angel at the age of 75.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jackie Bradley; sister, Dorothy Ederson.

He leaves to cherish his memories two sisters; Marie Crowder of Chicago, IL and Sandra Thomas of Picayune, MS; a stepsister, Yvonne Blackwell; one brother, Albert Bradley Jr of New Orleans, LA; three uncles, Arthur Jackson of Picayune, MS, Charles Ward of Brooklyn NY and JT Ward (Skippy) of New Orleans, L; two special cousins, Sherry Watts Bell and Myrtis Patton Tatum; and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 at 1:00p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery with Military Honors. Rev. Brian K. Dees will officiate at the service.

Due to COVID-19 mask and social distancing will be observed.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.