March 23, 2021

Davis

Clairece M. Davis

By Staff Report

Published 11:11 am Tuesday, March 23, 2021

March 22, 2021

Funeral Services for Clairece M. Davis, age 94, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at Mill Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 11 Old Kiln Road, Picayune, MS.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Mill Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Gipson Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Roger Miller and Bro. Rusty Kuhn will officiate the services.

A native of Salem Community, MS, she was a retired seamstress and a member of Mill Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Clairece enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and attending her church. She was the oldest member of her church. Clairece will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Mitchell and Maude Dillard Mitchell; her loving and devoted husband, George William Davis; her son, James William Davis; her brother, Mardeece Mitchell; her sisters, Helen Myree Lilly and Bonnie Jean Davis.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted children, Bonnie Davis Spence, Buddy Davis and wife Karen, and Marilyn Davis Hickman and husband Ricky; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; her daughter in law, Sonya James Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

