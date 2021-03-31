expand
Ad Spot

March 31, 2021

Jarrell

Cheryl Lynne Jarrell

By Staff Report

Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

March 30, 2021

Cheryl Lynne Jarrell of Nicholson, Mississippi, entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the age of 64, with family by her side.

Cheryl was a lifelong resident of Nicholson and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She was very active in church and had a strong Christian faith.

She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Jarrell Seals (Herman, II); brothers, Patrick Anderson, David Anderson (Elaine), and Tommy Anderson (Melaine); sister, Desiree Young; aunt, Elizabeth Frierson; grandson, Herman E. Seals, III.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, James Ira Jarrell; parents, Nevel Patrick Anderson, Sr. and Joann Lusco Anderson.

A heavenly celebration will be on her husband’s birthday, at Emmanuel Baptist Church of Nicholson, Saturday, April 3, 2021 with visitation at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m. and following to Turtleskin Cemetery. Service will be officiated by Bro. Randall Childs. Masks are required at all times.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.

More News

Cheryl Lynne Jarrell

Bobbie Jean Roberts

Mark Stephen Buckley

Picayune baseball drops district game to Long Beach

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

One person injured and one killed in fatal car crash Monday

News

Pearl River invites prospective students to ‘GET ONBOARD: The Wildcat Experience’

Education

Victoria Kelly, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Feeding the Gulf Coast reflects on COVID-19 relief one year later

News

MHP works fatal collision in Stone County

News

Today is March 31, 2021

News

Legislature approves funding to Friendship Park, other projects

Art & Entertainment

Picayune Main Street gearing up for spring Street Festival in April

News

Former Booneville Police Officer Arrested on Civil Rights Charges

News

LDWF ties with Wings of Hope leads to rehab, release of bald eagle

News

Well water testing for well owners in Pearl River County and surrounding counties

News

Louisiana State Troopers congratulate K-9 Jack

News

Biloxi man arrested for sexual battery

News

Agents cite two Mississippi residents for oyster violations

News

Today is March 30, 2021

News

Rental assistance available for more Mississippians

News

Master Gardeners: Quick methods for assessing viability of turf areas

Health & Fitness

Health officials issue updated guidance for faith-based gatherings and worship services

News

PRCC Adult Ed grad sets path for herself

News

NASA provides $45 million boost to U.S. small businesses

News

Two from Fayette County arrested on child sex trafficking charges

News

Mendenhall man pleads guilty to converting Federal monies to his own se

News

Biloxi PD asks for help identifying boat burglary suspect

News

St. Tammany Parish Coroner working to reduce infant deaths