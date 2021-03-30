expand
March 30, 2021

Biloxi man arrested for sexual battery

By Special to the Item

Published 11:05 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

On Monday, March 29, 2021, the Biloxi Police Department arrested 25-year-old Calvin Jaquarious Williams of Biloxi, MS on the charges of Kidnapping and Sexual Battery of persons under 15. The arrest is the result of an investigation into a complaint, in which it was alleged Williams transported a juvenile from school to his residence. While at his residence, Williams allegedly had a sexual encounter with the juvenile and refused to allow the juvenile to leave. The incident occurred on Monday, March 1, 2021 near the 200 block of Stennis Avenue, Biloxi, MS. The investigation is on-going. Williams was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he was incarcerated on a $200,000 bond imposed by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

