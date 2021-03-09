expand
March 9, 2021

Baseball Wins Series at Jacksonville State with 3-1 Sunday Triumph

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Will McGillis and Reed Trimble each homered and four Golden Eagle pitchers limited Jacksonville State to one run to lead Southern Miss to a 3-1 non-conference baseball victory over the Gamecocks Sunday afternoon at Jim Case Stadium.

The Golden Eagles (6-5) won their third-straight weekend series to start the year, while Jax State fell to 5-6.

Southern Miss scored in different innings as they jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the second. Slade Wilks opened the frame with an easy ground ball to first base that Gamecock Alex Strachan bobbled twice allowing him to reach base. Will McGillisthen followed with a two-run blast to left, his first of the year.

A long ball by Reed Trimble, his team-leading fourth of the year to right-center an inning later, completed the visitors’ scoring.

Jax State got their only run on a RBI single from Alex Carignan in the fifth.

Four Golden Eagle pitchers limited the Gamecocks to a run on seven hits with just two walks and nine strikeouts as they allowed just one run over the final two games of the series.

Ryan Och, who came in relief of starter Ben Ethridge in the fifth, allowed just two hits and fanned three over two frames to earn the win and improve to 2-0. Ethridge gave up just one run on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

After Och, Tanner Hall posted two scoreless innings with two strikeouts and Garrett Ramsey worked out of a bases loaded jam in the ninth to earn his third save in as many appearances on the year.

Jax State starter Colin Casey allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings to suffer the loss.

The Golden Eagles get back to action when they return home next weekend for a three-game series against Louisiana-Lafayette. The series starts Friday, March 12, in a 6 p.m. contest

