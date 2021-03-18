expand
March 19, 2021

Baseball Falls at South Alabama in Midweek Contest in Mobile

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

MOBILE, Ala. – South Alabama utilized a five-run fourth inning to beat Southern Miss 8-2 Tuesday night at Eddie Stanky Field in non-conference baseball action.

The Golden Eagles (9-6) had a five-game winning streak snapped, while the Jaguars got back to .500 improving to 8-8.

Up 2-0, USA registered five hits and two advantage of two Golden Eagle errors in the fourth off of three pitchers including starter Drew Boyd.

Alden Davis opened the frame with an RBI double, before Richard Sorrenti drove in the second run with a single. Ethan Wilson added a two-run double before the scoring finished on a strikeout with two outs. The pitch was in the dirt and the throw down from Andrew Stanley was wide of the bag at first, allowing the final run of the frame to score from third base.

The Jaguars jumped out in the third inning. Leadoff hitter Cameron Tissue started the frame with a triple to right. Boyd kept the Jaguar at third as he fanned the next two batters, before Caleb Balgaard homered to left field on the first pitch he saw to give USA the lead that they never relinquished. Balgaard also hit a homer in the first game between the two teams last month.

Boyd (1-2) suffered the loss as he allowed four runs on five hits over 3 1/3 innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

Matt Boswell limited the Golden Eagles to a run on five hits with a walk and 10 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings to get the victory and improve to 1-0.

Southern Miss scored a solo run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Stanley, and then added a solo home run by Charlie Fischer – his second of the year – in the eighth for the Golden Eagles only runs.

The Jaguars added a solo run on a single by Sandle to complete the scoring in the eighth.

Both Reed Trimble and Fischer led Southern Miss with two hits apiece.

The Golden Eagles return home this weekend when they entertain Missouri State. They play the Bears in a 6 p.m., Friday, at 2 p.m., Saturday and at 12 noon, Sunday.

