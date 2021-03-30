expand
March 30, 2021

Baseball Drops Series Finale to Louisiana Tech 8-7

By Special to the Item

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Parker Bates delivered a run-scoring single in the top of eighth which erased a late Southern Miss comeback and put No. 21 Louisiana Tech up for good in a 8-7 series-clinching victory over the Golden Eagles Sunday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park.

The Golden Eagles fell to 14-9 overall and 1-3 in Conference USA play and return to action and C-USA play on the road at UTSA Thursday through Saturday for a series in San Antonio. The Bulldogs improved to 17-6 and 3-1.

Southern Miss jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two frames. Charlie Fischer and Will McGillis each delivered RBI singles in the first and added two more in the second on a run-scoring single from Reed Trimble and its final run courtesy of a Bulldog error.

The Bulldogs, though, rallied for a run in the third on a Bates RBI single, and then tied the game in the sixth as they collected three runs on only two hits and took advantage of a couple of Southern Miss miscues that helped them tie the game.

LA Tech then took the lead one inning later on a RBI double from Steele Netterville and a sacrifice fly from Manny Garcia. The final run of the frame scored via a passed ball.

A three-run rally in the seventh tied the game as Southern Miss opened the frame on a walk to Reece Ewing, a double by Danny Lynch and  a walk to McGillis to load the bases. Pinch hitter Billy Garrity plated the first run with a sacrifice fly, before getting a run via a wild pitch and a single by Trimble.

Golden Eagle reliever Garrett Ramsey, who allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks with a strikeout over 2/3 of an inning suffered the loss. Drew Boyd got the start and allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits with a strikeout over five-plus innings in a no decision.

Reliever Kyle Griffen (2-1) threw a scoreless inning allowing a hit, a walk and a strikeout to earn the win for the visitors. Tyler Follis then registered the final four outs with two strikeouts to earn his second save.

Gabe Montenegro and Trimble led the Golden Eagles with three hits as they collected 11 in the contest.

