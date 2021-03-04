expand
March 5, 2021

Arrest reports collected from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department on March 4, 2021

By Staff Report

Published 4:29 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021

Beau Joseph Barrilleaux, 45, 114 Baucum Rd., Carriere; arrested Feb. 23, for DUI and arrested Feb. 24, for DUI.

Angelina L. Jones, 27, 1046 Thomas School Rd., Lumberton; arrested Feb. 25, for shoplifting.

Mark Anthony Vanslyke, 51, 1046 Thomas School Rd., Lumberton; arrested Feb. 25 for possession of paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

Seth Nikkia Ladner, 35, unknown address; arrested Feb. 25 for fugitive warrant.

Scott Alan Gjertston, 55, 701 Williams Ave.; arrested Feb. 26, for fugitive warrant.

Matthew James Blackburn, 22, 603 E. Lakeshore Dr., Carriere; arrested March 1, for DUI refused test and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Shannon Hollis Heath Peavey, 19, 74 Downs St., Lumberton; arrested March 1, for domestic violence simple assault.

