March 16, 2021

Area Residents Advised to Expect Elevated Propulsion Test Acoustics

By Special to the Item

Published 2:02 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

 

Area residents are advised to expect elevated decibel levels as Stennis Space Center targets Thursday, March 18, for the final hot fire test in the Green Run test series on NASA’s new Space Launch System core stage. The acoustic level is not expected to reach high enough to have any damaging effect.

The anticipated test will involve firing four RS-25 engines to produce a combined 1.6 million pounds of thrust. The acoustic level produced is expected to be about 10-20 decibels higher than during a normal single engine test at the site.

The actual acoustic level experienced by area residents will depend on their location relative to the test site and the prevailing weather conditions.

NASA is targeting a two-hour test window that opens at 2 p.m. CDT March 18, for the hot fire test of the SLS core stage. Live coverage will begin shortly prior to the hot fire on NASA Television and the agency’s website, followed by a post-test briefing approximately two hours after the test concludes.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, there will be no public test viewing opportunity on site.

S20-002 SSC Photo – SLS Core Stage Cutline: A drone image shows the core stage of NASA’s new Space Launch System rocket installed on the B-2 Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Miss.

For more information about Stennis Space Center, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/centers/stennis

Mary Elizabeth Goff

Georgia couple arrested in Biloxi

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands, over 11,000 vaccinated in Pearl River County

Hearts in Touch

