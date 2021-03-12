expand
March 12, 2021

Robinson

Albert Robinson, Jr.

By Staff Report

Published 5:08 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

March 9, 2021

Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. Matthew 5:16 (KJV)

Funeral services for Albert Robinson, Jr., age 70, of Picayune, MS will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at First Cornerstone Church, 917 Cayten St., Picayune, MS. Bishop Vernon Robinson, Pastor will officiate and assisted by Elder Vennie Davis-Scott.
Albert was a very quiet and humble man. He loved his family and spending time with them. He also enjoyed cooking.

On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Albert entered into the pearly gates of heaven.

Albert leaves to cherish his loving memories, daughter, Youlanda Hart of Portland, OR; four sisters, Barbara McGill, Vera Ducre, Linda Robinson and Doris Parker; two brothers, Roy Robinson and Bishop Vernon Robinson and a host of nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held at First Cornerstone Church from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 am.

Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery, Picayune, MS.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.

