March 24, 2021

Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying suspect

By Special to the Item

Published 8:58 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify a person for questioning who allegedly was in possession of a counterfeit $100.00 dollar bill. He reportedly exchanged the counterfeit bill for correct currency/ change, from another customer. The reported incident took place in the 2400 block of Beach Blvd. The incident took place on March 21, 2021 at about 6am. The alleged suspect entered the front passenger side door of a white in color, 4 door newer model sedan.

