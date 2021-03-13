expand
March 14, 2021

Southern Miss Falls to Southeastern Louisiana

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Saturday, March 13, 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Southern Miss Golden Eagles move to 12-9 after falling to Southeastern Louisiana at North Oak Park in Hammond, Louisiana. The contest remained scoreless through five innings until the Lady Lions scored a run on two hits in the bottom of the sixth. The run would be the only scored throughout in the game.

Pitching
The contest was a battle of the pitchers with sophomore Morgan Leinstock displaying a dominant performance from the circle striking out eight batters and tying her personal single-game strikeout career-high. Leinstock was relieved by RHP Karsen Pierce in the top of the fourth inning. Pierce continued to cruise from within the circle until the sixth when the Lady Lions scored the one and only run of the game.

Offense
The Golden Eagles had four hits over the course of seven innings. Seniors Alyssa DavisDestini Brown and Karley Nichols would account for three of the Golden Eagles’ four base knocks. Ultimately, Southern Miss was unable to plate any runs on the outing.

Defense 
Southern Miss played immaculate defense on the day committing no errors. Middle infielders Maria Smith and Alyssa Davisconnected on a double play in the third inning that would conclude the bottom half of the frame and bring the Golden Eagles back on offense.

Next time out
The Golden Eagles compete next on March 13 in Macon, Georgia versus Winthrop in the Mercer Bears Classic Tournament at 9:00 p.m.

