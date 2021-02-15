Winter weather related closures

All Pearl River County offices are closed until 8 a.m. Wednesday due to the winter weather.

County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin said the county did not want to take any risks with icy roads.

The City of Poplarville’s City Hall will also be closed Tuesday due to the weather. The city of Poplarville’s Board of Aldermen declared a local emergency due to the weather conditions at a virtual meeting at 4 p.m. Monday. Public works, the fire department and the police department will still be working, but other city offices will be closed. The city’s schools were already closed for Mardi Gras.

Poplarville’s Fire Chief Jason Bannister said that a dry wind has dried roads out a lot, so he does not think they will be as bad as initially expected. Still the city is expecting very cold weather. Temperatures Monday night could reach 14 degrees and the high for Tuesday is 37, said Bannister.

“I would rather keep all people off the road in case something changes, because the conditions here in town may be fine, but the conditions further out may not be so fine,” said Alderwoman Shirley Wiltshire.

In Poplarville, Waste Management is still running garbage pickup as normal, said Mayor Rossie Creel.

Picayune’s City Hall will also be closed Tuesday, according to City Manager Jim Luke.

In Picayune, Coastal Environmental Services has suspended household waste and yard debris collection services on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Picayune City Hall social media. Waste services are set to resume Wednesday. Monday’s missed pickups will be made up, along with the normal Wednesday recycle collection.