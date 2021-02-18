expand
February 19, 2021

Jones

Willie Jones

By Staff Report

Published 3:47 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

February 15, 2021

“To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die.” Ecclesiastes. 3:1-2

Willie Jones departed this life on Monday, February 15, 2021. He was born in Tylertown, MS February 22, 1945. He was the son of the late Sine Bell Jones and Louis Jones. Willie was married to Helen Jones who preceded him in death in 1999.

He moved to Picayune, MS at an early age and united with The Greater Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. E.L. Fox. He attended Carver High School.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Delos Jones, Sylvester Jones, Chester Jones, Hollis Jones and Ben Dillon; sisters, Willie Mae Youngblood, Victoria Smith and Ollie Dean Tyson; daughter, Hope Michelle Jones and a special nephew, Willie Ray Jones.

Left to cherish his memories are his devoted granddaughter, Ambreia Carissma Jones; his two loving great-grandchildren, Dakeria Jones and Dakeyvion Jones; his two step children, Dr. Barbara Jones-Franklin (Macon) and Rev. Otis Jones (Keshia); his loving sister, Annie M. Jones (Portland, OR); and his special nephew, Erick Jett, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held, Monday, February 22, 2021, at noon at Picayune Cemetery. Rev. Otis Jones will officiate at the service. A walk-thru visitation will be held Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Brown’s Funeral Home. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.

