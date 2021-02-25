expand
Ad Spot

February 25, 2021

Tucker

William “Billy” Ike Tucker, III.

By Staff Report

Published 4:21 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

February 22, 2021

William “Billy” Ike Tucker, III. of Carriere, Mississippi passed away at the age of 77 on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Billy was a longtime resident of Carriere, Mississippi for 40 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and hunting. Billy loved antique trucks and was a member of Boulevard Cruisers and founder member of Good Time Cruisers.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Connie Sue Tucker; one son, William “Billy” Ike Tucker, IV. (Catherine); two daughters, Tammy Tucker Artalona (Jayson) and Michelle Tucker Barnes; brother, Donnie Lee Tucker (Diane); grandchildren, William Ike Tucker, V., Tiffany Nicole Tucker, Zakari Kyle Barnes, Brittni Lynn Culbertson, Laura Brooke Barnes and William Redditt Culbertson; great-grandchildren, Layla Celeste Tucker, Avery Lynn Luquette, Rylan Xayne Tucker and Ashton Michael Luquette.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Ike Tucker, Jr. and Bessie LaVerne Bunch; son-in-law, Donnie Barnes; great-grandchild, William Xavier Tucker.

A private graveside service will be held by family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.

More News

Phyllis Ann Massey

William “Billy” Ike Tucker, III.

Janet Kay Bush

Brady Lee Richardson

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Four southwest Mississippi men sentenced for violating federal wildlife laws

News

Board considers personnel needed to increase roads paved

News

Teachers and first responders eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Marie Floyd, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Breaking News

Suspect arrested in juvenile shooting at Grande Oak apartments

News

Parking lot by Picayune City Hall gets upgrade

News

Poplarville’s mayoral candidates share goals if elected

News

Bill proposes tax hike on gasoline

News

Two precinct locations will change for Picayune municipal election

News

Mississippi reports no new COVID deaths

Breaking News

Picayune Police working shooting case at Grande Oak Apartments

News

Local housing market has more buyers than inventory

News

Kiwanis shifts focus due to pandemic

News

Hawkins announces candidacy

News

Council approves changes to paving project, abatement program

News

Deputies train to respond to those with mental illness

News

HVAC system at Health Department down

News

SBA reminds Mississippi residents and businesses that disaster preparedness saves lives and dollars

News

Supervisors discuss permit fees and fiber optic

News

Poplarville residents have a bit longer to pay water bills

News

Council approves motion to begin process of allowing golf carts on city streets

News

DAR recognizes good citizens

News

Caroline Macdonald, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Senator Angela Hill sponsors bill preventing transgender girls from competing in girls sports