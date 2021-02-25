February 22, 2021

William “Billy” Ike Tucker, III. of Carriere, Mississippi passed away at the age of 77 on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Billy was a longtime resident of Carriere, Mississippi for 40 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and hunting. Billy loved antique trucks and was a member of Boulevard Cruisers and founder member of Good Time Cruisers.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Connie Sue Tucker; one son, William “Billy” Ike Tucker, IV. (Catherine); two daughters, Tammy Tucker Artalona (Jayson) and Michelle Tucker Barnes; brother, Donnie Lee Tucker (Diane); grandchildren, William Ike Tucker, V., Tiffany Nicole Tucker, Zakari Kyle Barnes, Brittni Lynn Culbertson, Laura Brooke Barnes and William Redditt Culbertson; great-grandchildren, Layla Celeste Tucker, Avery Lynn Luquette, Rylan Xayne Tucker and Ashton Michael Luquette.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Ike Tucker, Jr. and Bessie LaVerne Bunch; son-in-law, Donnie Barnes; great-grandchild, William Xavier Tucker.

A private graveside service will be held by family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.