expand
Ad Spot

February 21, 2021

Track & Field Releases 2021 Outdoor Schedule

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Sunday, February 21, 2021

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State track and field program along with head coach Chris Woods announced the release of the 2021 outdoor schedule on Thursday.

“Each meet is a build up for the next meet,” said Woods. “We’re going to have some good early season meets, that way we can focus on qualifying for the first round of the National Championships in Jacksonville, Florida, and set our sights on scoring as many points as we can at the Southeastern Conference Championships. It’s going to be a really competitive outdoor season, and unlike any outdoor season we have had in recent history.”

The Bulldogs will start their outdoor slate at NC State’s Raleigh Relays on March 25-27. Overlapping with the Raleigh Relays is the Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays, taking place in Starkville from March 26-27.

To start the month of April, the program will travel to the Florida Relays in Gainesville from April 2-3. To follow is the three-day Crimson Tide Invitational just across state lines, held by Alabama from April 8-10.

The War Eagle Invite at Auburn and the Virginia Challenge at the University of Virginia will be a split-meet weekend for the Bulldogs, taking place on April 16-17.

To finish out the regular season, the Bulldogs will host their second home meet: the Maroon and White Invite. The meet will take place on April 30-May 1 at the Mike Sanders Track and Field Complex.

The SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place in Bryan-College Station, Texas, held by the Texas A&M Aggies from May 13-15.

The NCAA East Prelims will take place from May 27-29 in Jacksonville, Florida, with the NCAA Outdoor Championships being held by the University of Oregon from June 9-12.

With the 2020 outdoor season being canceled due to COVID-19, the JavU and the entirety of the program is rearing to go.

“We were able to, in a sense, ‘re-up’ on JavU,” said Woods. “That’s an area of our program we put a lot of emphasis in and we’ve been extremely successful. April Thomas has been doing a phenomenal job, not just in recent history but in the past six or seven years, and not only in the javelin; I think she’s one of the best throws coaches in the country, hands-down. We have three guys that can go to the National Championships and score. I think any of our three guys could win a National Championship, if I’m being honest with you. On the women’s side we have three that are competing well and training well, and our expectations are high for them.”

2021 Outdoor Schedule

March 25-27, NC State Raleigh Relays (Raleigh, N.C.)

March 26-27, Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays (Starkville)

April 2-3, Florida Relays (Gainesville, Fla.)

April 8-10, Crimson Tide Invitational (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

April 16-17, War Eagle Invite (Auburn, Ala.)

April 16-17, Virginia Challenge (Charlottesville, Va.)

April 30-May 1, Maroon and White Invite (Starkville)

May 13-15, SEC Outdoor Championships (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

May 27-29, NCAA East Prelims (Jacksonville, Fla.)

June 9-12, NCAA Outdoor Championships (Eugene, Ore.)

More News

Kloth Tabbed as the CollegeBeachVB.com Preseason Breakthrough Player

Healthcare Heroes Wall Created at “The Box”

Track & Field Releases 2021 Outdoor Schedule

Rebel Softball to Appear on National Television Eight Times in 2021

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Local housing market has more buyers than inventory

News

Kiwanis shifts focus due to pandemic

News

Hawkins announces candidacy

News

Council approves changes to paving project, abatement program

News

Deputies train to respond to those with mental illness

News

HVAC system at Health Department down

News

SBA reminds Mississippi residents and businesses that disaster preparedness saves lives and dollars

News

Supervisors discuss permit fees and fiber optic

News

Poplarville residents have a bit longer to pay water bills

News

Council approves motion to begin process of allowing golf carts on city streets

News

DAR recognizes good citizens

News

Caroline Macdonald, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Senator Angela Hill sponsors bill preventing transgender girls from competing in girls sports

News

Senate bill might give counties more money for bridges

Health & Fitness

New COVID-19 cases on a decline, no new school outbreaks reported

News

Picayune School District recognizes spelling bee winner

News

Winter weather related closures

Health & Fitness

Mississippi State Department of Health confirms first case of COVID-19 variant strain

News

Public asked to avoid driving during predicted winter storm

News

PRC School Board recognizes teachers

News

Bill to name portion of highway after Lt. Boutte passes Senate

Education

Picayune announces Teachers of the Year

News

Anthony Hales shares his story about public service, growing up in Pearl River County

News

Supervisors consider millage increase to help pay for road repairs