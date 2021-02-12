expand
February 12, 2021

Pearson

Tommy F. Pearson and Alice Mitchell Pearson

By Staff Report

Published 4:38 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

January 4, 2021 and January 12, 2021

After 60 years of marriage, Tommy F. Pearson, 80, and Alice Mitchell Pearson, 80, of Carriere, MS, passed away only days apart of the terrible COVID-19. He died on January 4, 2021, and she on January 12, 2021, at the Merit Health in Biloxi.

They leave behind their only child, Sandy Pearson McCardle, and their only grandchild, Hayleigh Pearson McCardle, who reside on Pearson Hill, the family place in Carriere.

Alice was born on November 23, 1940, in Picayune to the late William Boyd Mitchell and Avis Mitchell. She was preceded in death by siblings L.D. Mitchell, Jack Mitchell, Wilma Mitchell Mason, Joyce Mitchell Harris and Ruth Mitchell Breeland. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Tommy was born on August 23, 1940, in Carriere to the late D.L. Pearson, Jr. and Margie Cunningham Pearson. He was preceded in death by his sister Beatrice Pearson Fore. He is survived by one brother, Dallas L. Pearson III, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Alice worked at Thigpen Hardware after graduating from high school. She later began her career in banking at Bank of Picayune, which is now Hancock Whitney, as head teller. After retiring with 25 years at Hancock Bank, Alice enjoyed working in the yard and being with her family.

Alice was the epitome of selflessness. She was not concerned with worldly possessions. She enjoyed doing for others but did so in her quiet, unassuming way – never expecting or needing recognition. Checking on people, sending cards, and delivering Meals on Wheels are just some examples of her kindness. Alice studied the Bible intensely. A special devotional book given to her by Missi Smith was marked with the following scripture from 2 Corinthians:

“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.”

This scripture sums up Alice as she was concerned with comforting people and put others before herself.

Tommy worked in road construction for many years where he was an estimator. In his later years, he was a bridge contractor until his retirement in July of 2020. The last bridge that he built was on the family property at Pearson Hill.

When you think of Tommy, you think of a Godly man who possessed the Fruits of the Spirit.

Galatians 5, 22-23 “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.”

Tommy always had words of wisdom and made everyone feel special. He demonstrated unconditional love. He could talk the talk because he walked the walk – being the hands and feet of God. As Hayleigh said, he instilled a feeling of security, telling her on the night before Hurricane Katrina that “There is nothing to be afraid of as long as we’re together, and we’ll always be together.” One thing Hayleigh will miss most about her Pop is him singing whenever she entered the room, “You are my special angel.”

A joint celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Picayune, Sanctuary. The visitation will be held on the steps of the church at 9:30 a.m. The family asks that guests please wear masks and social distance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tommy and Alice’s memory may be given to Heritage Christian Academy, 21 Richardson Road, Picayune, MS 39466 or at the website www.hcapicayune.com at which you may click at the upper right hand corner to donate.

Tommy F. Pearson and Alice Mitchell Pearson

Carl Ray Burton

Local athletes use all-star game as learning opportunity

Poplarville dance deals with tough ending to season

