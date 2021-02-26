Tigers Named To 2021 SEC Community Service Team

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s basketball team has been named to the 2020-21 SEC Women’s Basketball Community Service Team.

The SEC continues to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition. This marks the 23rd year of honoring service off the court around the league.

The LSU women’s basketball team continues to work together to bring awareness to the social injustices faced by the Black community.

Senior Karli Seay led the charge on voter registration education, leading to a video that encouraged eligible voters to become registered voters in each state represented on the team.

Sophomore Domonique Davis became one of the founding leaders of the LSU Black Student-Athlete Association. She was instrumental in coordinating a joint unity rally with Southern University in June and a BSAA-led departmental rally in September. The team as a whole participated in both events.

During the summer months of 2020 while isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team participated in Zoom calls with Black alumni, Baton Rouge law enforcement leaders, and the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney’s staff to learn their program history and share concerns with community leaders.

The team is currently participating in the Historical Hidden Figures program in conjunction with ABIS and B.L.A.A.A.C. to honor Black alumni and bring history to the local elementary schools through pre-filmed book readings. In addition to student-athlete involvement, coaches and members of the staff are serving as members of LSU Athletics three diversity and inclusion councils – Leadership, Staff and Coaches, and Student-Athlete Councils.