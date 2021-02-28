Tejedo Mulet & Stone Earn SEC Awards

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golfer Carla Tejedo Mulet has been named the SEC Women’s Golf Co-Freshman of the Week and Latanna Stone has been named Newcomer of the Week for play ending on February 23.

Tejedo Mulet finished tied for tenth place out of 77 players at the ICON Invitational in Humble, Texas with a 4-under 212. It was her second Top-10 finish of the season. She went 69-71-72 over the 54 holes.

In first round action, the rookie from Castellon de Plana, Spain, shot a 3-under 69, her first time shooting under 70 as a collegiate athlete at LSU. Tejedo Mulet was the only LSU golfer in the tournament to shoot par or under in all three rounds. She was one of nine players in the field to complete the feat.

For the tournament, Tejedo Mulet was one of 18 players to finish under par. The ICON Invitational was her second tournament of the season where she finished under par and her lowest 54-hole mark of the season.

Latanna Stone , a sophomore from Riverview, Florida, finished tied for fifth place out of 77 golfers at the ICON Invitational with an 8-under 208. A 208 for a 54-hole tournament ranks in the Top-10 in LSU history and was one stroke off her career low of 207 shot last week at the Moon Golf Invitational. Stone went 75-69-64 over the 54 holes.

In the final round action, Stone shot a school record-tying 8-under 64 on Tuesday, the lowest single round by a Tiger matching Megan McChrystal’s score in the fourth round of the 2010 NCAA Championship. Stone’s 8-under 64 was the lowest single round score of the tournament.

For the tournament, Stone joined her teammate Carla Tejedo Mulet as one of 18 players to finish under par. The ICON Invitational was Stone’s third Top-5 finish of the season.

Newcomer of the Week recognizes players who were true or redshirt freshmen last season who had their seasons cut short due to COVID and any transfers new to teams in the 2020-21 season.

LSU returns to action on March 1-March 3 for the Gamecock Intercollegiate in Columbia, South Carolina.