February 19, 2021

Southern Miss Falls to Rice to Close Conference-Opening Weekend

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Rice’s superb offense was too much for the Southern Miss volleyball team to close out the two-match homestand, sweeping the Golden Eagles (25-16, 25-16, 25-12) on a snow-flurried Tuesday morning.

The Golden Eagles (5-4, 0-2 C-USA) got off to a much better start, leading 6-3 in the first set after the Owls had started fast themselves in each of Sunday’s sets. The first point even came on a block assist by Maddie Stayer and Nyanuer BiditLauren Talbert’s second-straight kill tied it at 11, but the Owls responded with five-straight points and did not look back.

The next two sets saw the Owls lead 9-4 and 13-7 to push it beyond reach.

Duquesne Moratzka tallied 12 kills, which led both teams. The freshman setter Stayer earned her second-straight start, while Kenzie Smith returned to action off the bench. The Owls had 12 blocks to thwart the rest of the offense.

Southern Miss returns to action Sunday and Monday at Louisiana Tech. Both matches are set for 1 p.m. The Golden Eagles bested the Lady Techsters in an Oct. 24 doubleheader, their only fall action.

