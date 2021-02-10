expand
February 12, 2021

Sharron Sanders, a teacher at Poplarville Upper Elementary, was chosen as Nissan of Picayune's Teacher of the Week. Photo by Jeremy Pittari

Sharon Sanders, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

By Staff Report

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Sharon Sanders, a third grade math, science, social studies and health teacher at Poplarville Upper Elementary has been named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

She began her career at Poplarville School District at the Upper Elementary in Oct. 2005 as a substitute teacher. In August of the following year, she got her own group of students and through the following years she has taught every subject offered to third, fourth and fifth grade students at the campus.

“Poplarville School District is the district for me,” Sanders said.

Her favorite aspect of teaching is meeting a new group of kids each school year, who eventually become “her kids.”

“I love to watch them grow, both physically and academically throughout the school year,” Sanders said. “Those ‘aha’ moments make my choice of careers worth celebrating.”

The most important thing she wants her children to take away from their time in her class is that they know they are loved and can achieve their dreams if they persevere.

One aspect of her life her students may not be aware of is that teaching was not her first career choice. She initially attended Pearl River Community College and later went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance. While working in that field for several years, she started tutoring students, and realized that teaching was her calling with a bit of help from a close friend.

“I loved working with students and seeing them achieve,” Sanders said. “So I went back to school and received my BS in elementary education. I am now taking classes for an endorsement in gifted education.”

