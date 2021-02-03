expand
February 3, 2021

Run in Picayune planned to honor Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy

By Cathy Cook

Published 12:33 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Runners in Picayune plan to honor Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy with a run along Goodyear Boulevard on Wednesday night.

Lt. Michael Boutte with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was shot while responding to an incident Monday afternoon, and died from his injuries. Boutte was also a former Picayune Police officer.

A group of Picayune runners will be running a mile along Goodyear Boulevard at 7:30 p.m., beginning at Crosby Commons, on Wednesday, Feb. 3 as a way to remember and honor Boutte, and to show support for his family.

Anyone is welcome to join, whether they want to run, walk, push a stroller or ride a bike, said Shannon Kerry with the Picayune Pacers running group.

“Officer Boutte has always been a wonderful person, always smiling, always laughing, always giving, never judging and he never asked for anything in return,” said Kerry.

“We should honor that. We need more people like that. We need more officers like that.”

The run was inspired by Zechariah Cartledge, a child who runs one mile for every U.S. first responder who dies in the line of duty. Cartledge plans to run a mile to honor Boutte on Wednesday afternoon, and encouraged local communities to hold similar runs.

