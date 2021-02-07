expand
February 7, 2021

Rakeem Nunez-Roches Set to Dress for First Super Bowl This Sunday

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Sunday, February 7, 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Rakeem Nunez-Roches doesn’t have far to travel for his first Super Bowl.

Nunez-Roches, a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a former Southern Miss football letterwinner from 2011-14, has a chance to start in the big game this Sunday in its home facility, Raymond James Stadium. This game marks the first time in the 55-year history of the event that a team will play for the National Football League championship in its home city.

The Buccaneers meet defending NFL champion, the Kansas City Chiefs, in a 5:30 p.m. CT contest, which will be telecast on CBS.

The native of Dangriga, Belize, Nunez-Roches appeared in all 16 regular season games this season with 11 starts. He totaled 20 tackles (seven solo) with three quarterback hurries. In the postseason, he has started in all three road wins – coming over Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay – at the nose tackle position. His starts for the postseason include three assisted tackles and a quarterback hurry.

This is the third year for Nunez-Roches with Tampa Bay, after spending the three previous seasons with this weekend’s opponent, Kansas City.

Nunez-Roches becomes the 17th former Golden Eagle to be on the official dress roster for the Super Bowl.

Former Golden Eagle punter, Jerrel Wilson, holds the distinction of being the first from the program to play in the contest as he appeared in the inaugural game. Wilson also went on to play in Super Bowl IV. He is also the only Golden Eagle player to play for the Chiefs in a Super Bowl.

Tarvarius Moore and Nick Mullens are the two previous Southern Miss players to be on the active roster in the NFL’s championship game, dropping Super Bowl LIV to the Chiefs last season. Moore registered an interception in that contest, while Mullens did not make an appearance.

Here is a listing of Southern Miss players that were on the active rosters for their respective teams in the Super Bowl:

Player Team Super Bowl(s)
Jerrel Wilson  Kansas City Chiefs  I, IV
Ray Guy  Oakland Raiders/Los Angeles Raiders  XI, XV/XVIII
Bud Brown  Miami Dolphins  XIX
Sammy Winder  Denver Broncos  XXI, XXII, XXIV
Brett Favre  Green Bay Packers  XXXI, XXXII
Perry Phenix  Tennessee Titans  XXXIV
Adalius Thomas  Baltimore Ravens/New England Patriots  XXXV/XLII
Bobby Hamilton  New England Patriots  XXXVI
Todd Pinkston  Philadelphia Eagles  XXXIX
Etric Pruitt  Seattle Seahawks  XL
Jeremy Parquet  Pittsburgh Steelers  XLIII
Michael Boley  New York Giants  XLVI
Chris Clark  Denver Broncos  XLVIII
Jamie Collins  New England Patriots  XLIX
Tarvarius Moore  San Francisco 49ers  LIV
Nick Mullens  San Francisco 49ers  LIV
Rakeem Nunez-Roches Tampa Bay Buccaneers  LV

