February 10, 2021

Rail crossing closures planned for next week

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Railroad crossings will be closed to drivers in Picayune next week as work continues in the ongoing a citywide overlay project.

One crossing will be closed per day, beginning with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and going north to West Canal Street, Goodyear Boulevard and Fourth Street, said Jonathan Hickman with Dungan Engineering.

The work is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 15, but may be pushed back to Tuesday or Wednesday depending on the weather. Asphalt cannot be placed if the weather is too cold or if it is raining.

The paving work will be on asphalt the city maintains, so the work will not occur be between the rails, but will be fairly close. The company that owns the railroad maintains between 10 to 15 feet on either side of the track, said Hickman.

Work on the citywide overlay started in November and three or four crews have been out paving for most of the winter, said Hickman. The project is about two thirds of the way done.

Eventually Telly Road and Memorial Boulevard will be paved as part of the citywide overlay, but work on those roads has not been scheduled yet, said Hickman.

