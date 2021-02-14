expand
February 14, 2021

Public asked to avoid driving during predicted winter storm

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 9:20 am Sunday, February 14, 2021

With the high probability of a winter storm affecting Pearl River County Monday into Tuesday morning, Picayune Police Chief Freddy Dreannan asks the motoring public to avoid driving if they can during that time.

According to weather forecasts, a winter storm will affect the area starting Monday that could potentially create frozen roads that will last into Tuesday morning. The storm is expected to bring freezing rain Monday, which will create driving hazards in the area, especially on bridges which freeze faster than roads on the ground.

Drennan said he is doubling the number of officers that will be working during that time, but hopes no one will get hurt while on the roads so he will not have to use them.

Residents in the area with exposed pipes on their homes should also check them for proper insulation since a hard freeze is expected to hit the area during that time.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the low teens Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to weatherunderground.com.

