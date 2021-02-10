expand
February 10, 2021

Recognition: Superintendent Konya Miller presents Backpack Buddies of Poplarville founder Carol Williams with over $1,000 raised by the school district. Also pictured from left are Upper Elementary Principal Loletha Needham, Backpack Buddies board member Debra Smith, Lower Elementary Principal Sonya Garrett and Middle School of Poplarville Principal Heidi Dillon.

PSD Board recognizes Backpack Buddies

By Cathy Cook

The Poplarville School District raised $1,000 to support a nonprofit program that helps ensure kids do not go hungry over the weekends.

The Backpack Buddies of Poplarville is a nonprofit that prepares easy to fix meals and snacks for students attending Poplarville schools to take home over the weekends.

Every year the district’s teachers try to do something to support the group’s work, said Superintendent Konya Miller.

Miller, along with principals from the elementary and middle school, presented $1,050 to Backpack Buddies during the regular Board of Trustees meeting on Monday.

The money will pay for food for two weeks, said Backpack Buddies founder Carol Williams.

The superintendent also recognized the work of the school board members. Students from across the school district made videos thanking the board members for their work and the culinary arts class made cookies for them.

In a separate matter, the Board approved revisions to applications for federal funds. Miller explained that it is the time of year when any extra funds are allocated, so the applications need to be revised to reflect those funds. The district received an additional $6,000 through Title 1 funding, which went to salaries for the social worker program. There was also an $895 increase in CARES Act funds. The additional funds went toward a nurse’s salary.

In other business the Board:

—Approved the calendar for the next school year, which should have the same spring break as the other school districts in the county.

—Approved a requested appraisal for some 16th section lands. The tenants for the lease in question want to continue, but the last appraisal is more than five years old, so the land has to be appraised again.

—Entered executive session to discuss personnel matters, but made no motions after executive session.

The next Board meeting will be March 8 at 6 p.m. in the District Office.



