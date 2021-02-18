expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

Strongest: The PRC powerlifting team poses with its trophy and medals after earning the title of regional champions last weekend. Submitted photo.

PRC powerlifting wins regional championship

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 7:00 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

Pearl River Central’s powerlifting team traveled to D’Iberville High School last weekend and came home as the Region 4-5A champions.

Coach Jacob Owen said his athletes had been lifting every day, even staying late certain nights, and that winning the championship meant the hours spent in the weight room were worth it.

“Any time you put the word ‘champion’ beside your name you’re going to be ecstatic and the guys were very happy. They felt vindicated that their hard work had paid off. When you match up against everything in your region and pound for pound you’re the strongest team it’s a major accomplishment,” Owen said.

The athletes on the weightlifting squad are also part of the football team, which Owen is in charge of as well.

Competing in powerlifting not only improves the athletes physically, which will help when the football season rolls around again, but Owen said there are mental lessons to be learned from competing in powerlifting meets.

“That’s something we focused on this offseason was discipline. Getting up there, listening for commands and doing things the way you’re supposed to do it (is important). Several guys hit personal bests Saturday as well, which is a great accomplishment. Success breeds success and any time you can go somewhere and have success and win you hope that will carry over,” Owen said.

Winning the championship means the squad will now move on to South State, which will take place in mid-March.

Until then, the athletes will continue with the workout sessions that have so far led to success for the Blue Devils.

“We’re just going to stick to the program and keep doing what we’ve been doing. We’ll continue to stay after one day a week to work on commands, and pretty much just continue the same program we’ve been on for three years now. We’ll go over there and compete and I feel like we have chance to compete for a south state championship,” Owen said.

While the athletes were the ones who had to do the lifting, Owen said there was plenty of work done by other members of the squad that contributed to the team’s success.

“The work that Coach Cody Spiers and volunteer Noah McCkay did prior to the meet and at the meet was so important. There’s no way to do this by myself because it gets pretty hectic and I can’t have eyes on everyone, so it was huge to have them there as an asset for us,” Owen said.

Now the team will continue preparing in hopes of taking home a south state championship next month.

More News

Council approves changes to paving project, abatement program

PRC baseball splits jamboree games

Deputies train to respond to those with mental illness

Men’s Basketball Ready for Sunshine State Swing at FIU

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Council approves changes to paving project, abatement program

News

Deputies train to respond to those with mental illness

News

HVAC system at Health Department down

News

SBA reminds Mississippi residents and businesses that disaster preparedness saves lives and dollars

News

Supervisors discuss permit fees and fiber optic

News

Poplarville residents have a bit longer to pay water bills

News

Council approves motion to begin process of allowing golf carts on city streets

News

DAR recognizes good citizens

News

Caroline Macdonald, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Senator Angela Hill sponsors bill preventing transgender girls from competing in girls sports

News

Senate bill might give counties more money for bridges

Health & Fitness

New COVID-19 cases on a decline, no new school outbreaks reported

News

Picayune School District recognizes spelling bee winner

News

Winter weather related closures

Health & Fitness

Mississippi State Department of Health confirms first case of COVID-19 variant strain

News

Public asked to avoid driving during predicted winter storm

News

PRC School Board recognizes teachers

News

Bill to name portion of highway after Lt. Boutte passes Senate

Education

Picayune announces Teachers of the Year

News

Anthony Hales shares his story about public service, growing up in Pearl River County

News

Supervisors consider millage increase to help pay for road repairs

News

Radio issues continue in north end of county for emergency responders

News

Carriere family promotes fire safety after their home burns down

Education

Poplarville Women’s Club supports PRCC food pantry