expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Contested: Senior Anna Carroll looks for a teammate to pass to as a defender closes her down during PRC’s district tournament game Monday night. Photo by Jonathan Mitchell.

PRC drops Long Beach in district tournament game

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Pearl River Central’s Lady Blue Devils defeated the Long Beach Lady Bearcats in the first round of the district tournament Monday evening 35-32.

The back and forth game was highly contested since the two teams were evenly matched.

However, it was PRC who came out on top thanks in part to some clutch shots late in the game.

A win is a win, and Head Coach Cliff Bauer said even with the performance being far from perfect he’ll happily take the result.

“I was pleased. We made a lot of mistakes, but I tell the kids all the time, I make mistakes coaching. That’s part of learning. That’s part of growing,” Bauer said.

Jada Lindsey was a force to be reckoned with all game for the Lady Blue Devils.

The senior finished with 11 points, including a key three point shot that was just her second three pointer made this season.

“She’s one of our two seniors and I told her, ‘I need you to rebound and step up.’ She hit another gear (against Long Beach). I was very pleased with her. She kept us in the game on rebounds alone,” Bauer said.

Nia English was the team’s main contributor off the bench.

Not only did the sophomore have 5 points on the night, but her defensive intensity was key.

Other players feed off her energy, and Bauer said that’s one of the biggest benefits of having English on the floor.

“The reason she comes off the bench is because of her energy.”

“I bring her in with that purpose. When she gets in she brings everybody up. She gets me, the crowd, it’s so fun to watch,” Bauer said.

The Lady Blue Devils’ victory over Long Beach means the team will play in the championship game Friday at 5 p.m. against Hattiesburg.

The two teams have played twice already this year, with the Lady Tigers winning both match ups.

However, anything can happen Friday night as long as PRC’s athletes can deal with the nerves of playing in a district championship game.

“Skill level wise I think we’re close, but they’re big and aggressive. They’re going to press us all night, so a big part of this is making sure the kids are calm,” Bauer said.

More News

Rail crossing closures planned for next week

Picayune loses first tournament game to Hattiesburg

PSD Board recognizes Backpack Buddies

Wild “honeysuckle” azaleas at the Crosby Arboretum

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Rail crossing closures planned for next week

News

PSD Board recognizes Backpack Buddies

News

Poplarville crushes Sumrall in first round game

News

Candidates for Poplarville’s Board of Aldermen and mayor

News

Candidates for city of Picayune’s mayoral and council election, 2021

Health & Fitness

Mississippi Department of Mental Health receives grant to fund new suicide prevention lifeline

News

New car decals for people with communication impairments available

Health & Fitness

Walmart pharmacies will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines in Mississippi

News

Larry Cagle announces candidacy

News

Picayune Fire Department’s new administration

News

Second round of COVID-19 vaccines start at local long term care facility

News

Microchip clinics set for February

News

Hornets pick up important district wins against Forrest County

Education

Pearl River Community College CTE recognized statewide

News

Clinton pharmacist sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy to commit health care fraud

News

Community run held to honor Lt. Boutte

News

Internet sales tax diversion comes in higher than expected

News

Aldermen recognize Hornets varsity team

News

Medical marijuana program development on track to meet constitutional deadlines

News

City Council approves motion to accept donation of old Valspar property

Education

Pearl River and city of Hattiesburg enter into historic agreement

News

Run in Picayune planned to honor Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy

News

Picayune Police supporting Hancock Sheriff in time of need

News

Anthony Broom, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week