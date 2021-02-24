expand
Ad Spot

February 24, 2021

At The Plate: A Poplarville softball player goes through batting practice during a summer training session. Photo by Jonathan Mitchell.

Poplarville softball ready for regular season after jamboree games

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The Poplarville Lady Hornets softball team played two jamboree games over the weekend with Poplarville tying Stone County 3-3 and losing to Gulfport 11-0.

The scrimmages served as a final point of evaluation for first-year Head Coach Janessa Deckwa before the regular season begins.

“Overall it was a fairly good day. We saw some things we needed to see in different positions while getting back into game mode. With a new coaching staff, learning how to work together in a game as well was important for us,” Deckwa said.

Poplarville lost several starters from last season, so it’s up to Deckwa to find the athletes who best fit those roles.

Competing in a jamboree where the games don’t count towards the team’s official record is the perfect place for the coaching staff to experiment and see what each player has to offer.

“We wanted to see what a few people would bring to the table and we were able to get them some playing time and see how they responded in certain situations as we get closer to finalizing our starting nine. We have some young players on the field this year that don’t necessarily have a ton of varsity game experience, so the games gave us an opportunity to see those athletes perform,” Deckwa said.

With the influx of new starters, the onus falls on the team’s returning starters to ease the inexperienced players into the line up and help them adjust to varsity softball.

Deckwa said her squad’s veterans have done a good job of helping the new starters acclimate quickly to the higher level of softball.

“It’s extremely important that we have three seniors this year and four juniors as well. Just them being able to teach younger players how the program is run and helping me as a coach keep the team in line whenever I’m not there. They are able to reiterate the things we’ve been doing for years to keep our program functioning the way we need it to,” Deckwa said.

The games also showed Deckwa some things her team needs to work on as regular season games begin.

Poplarville’s pitching staff is rather inexperienced, so the defense will have to be airtight in the back half in order to keep the pressure off the young pitchers moving forward.

“We could’ve used a little more aggressiveness on defense.

We have a young pitching staff so it’s just really important to play rock solid defense and have their back at all times. This will be Lily’s (Tines) second year throwing in varsity, but Daphne (Rohrbacker) has never faced varsity hitters before. Having that wall behind to support them is important,” Deckwa said.

More News

Shutout, Run-Rule Victories Cap The Snowman For No. 22 MSU

Are you dreaming of spring gardens?

PRC basketball advances to Sweet 16

Parking lot by Picayune City Hall gets upgrade

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Parking lot by Picayune City Hall gets upgrade

News

Poplarville’s mayoral candidates share goals if elected

News

Bill proposes tax hike on gasoline

News

Two precinct locations will change for Picayune municipal election

News

Mississippi reports no new COVID deaths

Breaking News

Picayune Police working shooting case at Grande Oak Apartments

News

Local housing market has more buyers than inventory

News

Kiwanis shifts focus due to pandemic

News

Hawkins announces candidacy

News

Council approves changes to paving project, abatement program

News

Deputies train to respond to those with mental illness

News

HVAC system at Health Department down

News

SBA reminds Mississippi residents and businesses that disaster preparedness saves lives and dollars

News

Supervisors discuss permit fees and fiber optic

News

Poplarville residents have a bit longer to pay water bills

News

Council approves motion to begin process of allowing golf carts on city streets

News

DAR recognizes good citizens

News

Caroline Macdonald, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Senator Angela Hill sponsors bill preventing transgender girls from competing in girls sports

News

Senate bill might give counties more money for bridges

Health & Fitness

New COVID-19 cases on a decline, no new school outbreaks reported

News

Picayune School District recognizes spelling bee winner

News

Winter weather related closures

Health & Fitness

Mississippi State Department of Health confirms first case of COVID-19 variant strain