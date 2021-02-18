expand
February 19, 2021

Poplarville residents have a bit longer to pay water bills

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:00 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

Poplarville’s City Hall was closed for winter weather Tuesday, the same day water bills were due, so the city will waive late fees for bills paid on Feb. 17.

The Poplarville Board of Aldermen approved waiving the late fees for water bills paid on Feb. 17 since City Hall was closed on Feb. 16 due to winter weather. During Tuesday’s meeting, the Board also approved waiting to place customers on the cut off list until Monday at noon.

In a separate matter, new bay lights in Poplarville’s Fire Department will cost more than originally anticipated. The initial quote for $1,800 to replace the bay lights with LED lights had to be increased by $511 to also replace the exterior floodlights. The floodlights had been removed after storm damage, said Mayor Rossie Creel, but when the contractor began work on interior lights, repair personnel realized the floodlights also needed to be connected for the lights to work properly.

The Board also heard an update from Police Chief Danny Collier that the department had to fix a few issues with its NIBRS reporting and had to resubmit reports from January. The department is required to have errors on less than four percent of its reports, but one error in 21 reports submitted for January put the department at a 4.5 percent error margin. Collier also told the Board that the department’s radio communications seem to be working better after dealing with some communication issues in the recent past.

In other business the Board:

— Entered executive session to discuss personnel matters in the police department. After executive session, the Board unanimously voted to terminate Capt. Greg Williams. A reason for his termination was not given.

—Appointed Adam Fulks to the Poplarville Planning Commission. Creel said that Fulks is eager to serve.

The next Board meeting will be Tuesday, March 2 at 5 p.m.

