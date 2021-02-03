expand
Ad Spot

February 3, 2021

TRAGIC TIME: Picayune Police Chief Freddy Drennan speaks to the City Council about efforts being made by his officers to support he Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and family of Michael Boutte after his passing. Photo by Jeremy Pittari

Picayune Police supporting Hancock Sheriff in time of need

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 9:27 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Picayune City Council, Picayune Police Chief Freddy Dreannan updated Councilors about ongoing efforts to support the family of Hancock County deputy Michael Boutte, who died while responding to a call near Cesar Necaise Road. Boutte was a former Picayune Police Officer.

Drennan said that earlier that day, several officers from his department participated in a procession on Interstate 10 to escort his remains back to Mississippi from Louisiana. Mayor Ed Pinero asked for a moment of silence prior to the meeting and asked that flags in the city be lowered to half mast on Wednesday.

Drennan said the mood at the police department has been somber and his officers expressed interest in being part of the funeral procession when that date is set.   In the meantime, officers brought food and other refreshments to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and the family of Boutte in a show of support.

For more on Tuesday’s meeting, including a motion by the Council to accept the donation of the Valspar property, see picayuneitem.com or Friday’s print edition.

More News

Run in Picayune planned to honor Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy

Picayune Police supporting Hancock Sheriff in time of need

Anthony Broom, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

No. 5 Pearl River wins OT thriller at Meridian

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Run in Picayune planned to honor Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy

News

Picayune Police supporting Hancock Sheriff in time of need

News

Anthony Broom, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Hancock deputy fatally shot while responding to call Monday afternoon

News

Road employees to get overtime on holidays

News

Poplarville basketball defeats Greene County

News

Trash haulers will be under close supervision after replacing permits

News

Mississippi COVID hospitalizations start to decline

News

Catholic Charities of South Mississippi offering grants to help pay power bills

News

Picayune soccer falls to South Jones in second round playoff match

News

Councilors concerned about proposed property donation due to potential hazards, contamination

News

Vaccines in state said to ramp up

News

Sales tax revenue continues to out pace previous years

News

MDOT hopes west end drainage work on Highway 11 will be faster

News

NASA conducts first hot fire in new rocket engine test series

News

Waste hauler pulls new permits to stay on the road

News

Hosemann gives Senate update

News

Rally held at PRC High to condemn bullying

News

For NASA engineer, Stennis Space Center is home

News

Drive-thru vaccination site in the works for Pearl River County

News

Well-known Poplarville volunteer passes away after vehicle accident

News

NASA to Begin New RS-25 Engine Test Series for Future Artemis Missions

Education

Alyssa Wilson, Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week

News

Municipal elections gathering candidates