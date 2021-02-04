expand
Ad Spot

February 4, 2021

No Space: Isaac Brice surveys the court as a defender prevents him from dribbling. Photo by Jonathan Mitchell.

Picayune hoops picks up seventh win in a row

By Jonathan Mitchell

Published 7:00 am Thursday, February 4, 2021

The Maroon Tide kept on rolling with a 62-49 victory over Long Beach Friday night to extend the team’s streak to seven games.

The two teams met earlier in the season with Picayune winning that match up 54-39, so neither team was completely in the dark regarding their opponent’s strategies.

“I think those guys played hard. It was interesting because when you play somebody twice they learn how you play and you learn how they play. Long Beach came and were successful early in running their plays, so we had to dig down a little bit to get back into it,” Head Coach Eric Vianney said.

Vianney made sure to prepare his players for the battle against Long Beach knowing the Bearcats would understand Picayune’s style of play.

However, the team’s inexperience proved to be a slight hindrance in recognizing that just because the team won the first game didn’t mean the second match up was a guaranteed victory.

“They don’t understand that games are different and you have to stay alert. You have to respect your principles and play how you practice because just like you prepare for games, your opponent also prepares for the game. That’s why we preach you have to respect your opponent. No matter what happened last time, whether you won or lost, you have to respect your opponent,” Vianney said.

Picayune’s seven game win streak has come on the back of some strong defensive showings that limited each opponent’s scoring opportunities.

Watching tape and understanding what the team did right and wrong has proven to be a good tool for keeping the players focused and help them understand what’s led to the string of consecutive wins.

“What we’re trying to do is keep these guys level headed, humble and to stay hungry because the next game is no guarantee. If you have a little success and don’t value the success by understanding how you got there you can lose it so easily. That’s why after games we watch film so you learn about yourself and kind of revisit the things we did well and the things we didn’t do well,” Vianney said.

Picayune will close out the regular season with an away game against Hancock Friday night.

The results of that match up won’t affect the team’s seeding in the district tournament, but Vianney said that’s no excuse for the players to not take the game seriously.

“We’re going over there with the opportunity to compete. You can’t sit and wait for the district tournament. You still have to get on the floor. You have to stay active and find a way to compete,” Vianney said.

More News

Pearl River volleyball drops match to Coastal Alabama-South

Poplarville hoops picks up wins against Greene County

Kinsley Hanback Leads Offensive Outburst in Nicholls Sweep

Aldermen recognize Hornets varsity team

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Aldermen recognize Hornets varsity team

News

Medical marijuana program development on track to meet constitutional deadlines

News

City Council approves motion to accept donation of old Valspar property

Education

Pearl River and city of Hattiesburg enter into historic agreement

News

Run in Picayune planned to honor Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy

News

Picayune Police supporting Hancock Sheriff in time of need

News

Anthony Broom, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Hancock deputy fatally shot while responding to call Monday afternoon

News

Road employees to get overtime on holidays

News

Poplarville basketball defeats Greene County

News

Trash haulers will be under close supervision after replacing permits

News

Mississippi COVID hospitalizations start to decline

News

Catholic Charities of South Mississippi offering grants to help pay power bills

News

Picayune soccer falls to South Jones in second round playoff match

News

Councilors concerned about proposed property donation due to potential hazards, contamination

News

Vaccines in state said to ramp up

News

Sales tax revenue continues to out pace previous years

News

MDOT hopes west end drainage work on Highway 11 will be faster

News

NASA conducts first hot fire in new rocket engine test series

News

Waste hauler pulls new permits to stay on the road

News

Hosemann gives Senate update

News

Rally held at PRC High to condemn bullying

News

For NASA engineer, Stennis Space Center is home

News

Drive-thru vaccination site in the works for Pearl River County