Picayune drops first tournament game to Hattiesburg

Picayune’s Lady Maroon Tide and Hattiesburg’s Lady Tigers faced off in the first round of the district tournament with Hattiesburg coming out on top 65-18.

Picayune had a hard time getting anything going offensively against a physical, aggressive Hattiesburg team.

The young Lady Maroon Tide athletes had issues handling the Lady Tigers’ full court press, but for Head Coach Toby Bush, games like these are great learning experiences for his athletes.

“The biggest thing I keep telling the girls is that we’re so young I’m not worried about the score. I’m worried about the effort. Try not to make the same mistake today you made yesterday,” Bush said.

Alex Fields was the team’s bright spot offensively and led the Lady Maroon Tide with 6 points.

The junior point guard was aggressive on both ends of the court, which is a good sign of things to come for the Lady Maroon Tide.

“This was the most aggressive she’s been and we had a lot of talks about how she needs to be more aggressive. Everybody makes mistakes, but this was by far the most aggressive she’s been and you love to see it,” Bush said.

Picayune’s next game will be against Long Beach, at Pearl River Central High School, on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m.