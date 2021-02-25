expand
Ad Spot

February 25, 2021

Massey

Phyllis Ann Massey

By Staff Report

Published 4:23 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

February 16, 2021

Phyllis Ann Massey (nee Spinosa) passed into God’s grace on February 16, 2021 at the age of 72. She is survived by her husband, Richard Interlandi, her son, Adam Massey, and her grandchildren, Gabriel Massey, Kennedy Massey, Kieran Massey, Taylor Mitchell, Lance Mitchell, Kian Interlandi, and Lia Interlandi. Phyllis was the daughter of the late Anthony “Buddy” Spinosa and Anna Spinosa. She was the sister of Patricia Gilbert (Wayne) of Massachusetts and was the grand-niece of Elizabeth Bellissimo of Connecticut.

Phyllis was raised in New Canaan, Connecticut. Throughout her life and career, she lived in several states, including New York and Florida, before relocating to Mississippi to live near her son and grandchildren. Phyllis filled her life with meaning and happiness through the relationships and friendships she had with so many. She was a doting, devoted, joyful and protective grandmother not only to her own grandchildren but to many others who were blessed to know her. She was “Grandma Phyllis” wherever she went.

Phyllis was a star who radiated love, which warmed the hearts and brightened the lives of those who knew her. She was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Boulevard, New Orleans. Visitation for family and friends will be from 12:00 until 2:00 with a funeral liturgy at 2:00 at the Greenwood chapel. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.

Obituary, driving directions and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

More News

Phyllis Ann Massey

William “Billy” Ike Tucker, III.

Janet Kay Bush

Brady Lee Richardson

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Four southwest Mississippi men sentenced for violating federal wildlife laws

News

Board considers personnel needed to increase roads paved

News

Teachers and first responders eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

News

Marie Floyd, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Breaking News

Suspect arrested in juvenile shooting at Grande Oak apartments

News

Parking lot by Picayune City Hall gets upgrade

News

Poplarville’s mayoral candidates share goals if elected

News

Bill proposes tax hike on gasoline

News

Two precinct locations will change for Picayune municipal election

News

Mississippi reports no new COVID deaths

Breaking News

Picayune Police working shooting case at Grande Oak Apartments

News

Local housing market has more buyers than inventory

News

Kiwanis shifts focus due to pandemic

News

Hawkins announces candidacy

News

Council approves changes to paving project, abatement program

News

Deputies train to respond to those with mental illness

News

HVAC system at Health Department down

News

SBA reminds Mississippi residents and businesses that disaster preparedness saves lives and dollars

News

Supervisors discuss permit fees and fiber optic

News

Poplarville residents have a bit longer to pay water bills

News

Council approves motion to begin process of allowing golf carts on city streets

News

DAR recognizes good citizens

News

Caroline Macdonald, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Senator Angela Hill sponsors bill preventing transgender girls from competing in girls sports