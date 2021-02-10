expand
February 10, 2021

Pearl River volleyball falls to William Carey

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ­­— Pearl River showed fight in Monday’s contests against its NAIA foe, but ultimately dropped both ends of its doubleheader at William Carey.

The Wildcats (3-3 overall) fell in the first match to the Crusaders (6-1 Overall) 3-1 (20-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-15). Pearl River jumped out to an early lead in Set 1, taking four of the first five points, before William Carey rallied back to take the lead and eventually the set. Keeping it close appeared to be a common theme in tonight’s contests as the Wildcats and Crusaders went back and forth in each set before William Carey went on to claim the first match.

Pearl River dropped the second match 3-1 (13-25, 25-23, 22-25, 18-25). In similar fashion to the first match, the Wildcats and Crusaders continued to trade blows throughout the duration of the contest, but Pearl River couldn’t rally to win the match. 

UP NEXT

The Wildcats will return to Shivers Gymnasium on Thursday to host Northwest at 3 p.m.

The match is not open to the public due to the attendance policy for the spring semester.

HOW TO TUNE IN
Most home events will be broadcast at PRCCMedia.com/Gold but in some instances where multiple teams are at home, PRCC will also have a feed on its auxiliary channel at PRCCMedia.com/Maroon. Fans who have Roku or Amazon Fire devices can also watch the Wildcats on their televisions by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app store.

