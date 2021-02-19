expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

Pearl River football launches Golden Gridiron Club

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Friday, February 19, 2021

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — In an effort to improve fundraising along with creating a better connection to the Wildcat fan base, the Pearl River football team has launched the Golden Gridiron Club.

“We are more excited than ever to prepare for the 2021 Wildcat football season. The many hurdles that were crossed in 2020 only gave us greater appreciation and heightened excitement for what is to come in this new year,” PRCC coach Seth Smith said. “It is very clear that the standard of athletics and academics at Pearl River is very high. We are encouraged and motivated by the success of this institution. It is our mission to reach the standard already set by other sports and the administration here at PRCC.

“In order to bring in the very best and give them the ultimate experience, we need the support of our family, friends, local community, businesses and alumni. We are excited to launch the Golden Gridiron Club to allow an easy and convenient way for anyone to support our PRCC football mission. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the upcoming year.”

The Wildcats currently have four-tiered sponsorship packages plus customizable options to match any budget.

Supporters can also give any amount, whether it’s a one-time donation or a reoccurring gift.

For specifics on PRCC football’s sponsorship package and additional information, visit PRCCAthletics.com/GoldenGridironClub or email DLSmith@PRCC.edu.

More News

Council approves changes to paving project, abatement program

PRC baseball splits jamboree games

Deputies train to respond to those with mental illness

Men’s Basketball Ready for Sunshine State Swing at FIU

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Council approves changes to paving project, abatement program

News

Deputies train to respond to those with mental illness

News

HVAC system at Health Department down

News

SBA reminds Mississippi residents and businesses that disaster preparedness saves lives and dollars

News

Supervisors discuss permit fees and fiber optic

News

Poplarville residents have a bit longer to pay water bills

News

Council approves motion to begin process of allowing golf carts on city streets

News

DAR recognizes good citizens

News

Caroline Macdonald, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Senator Angela Hill sponsors bill preventing transgender girls from competing in girls sports

News

Senate bill might give counties more money for bridges

Health & Fitness

New COVID-19 cases on a decline, no new school outbreaks reported

News

Picayune School District recognizes spelling bee winner

News

Winter weather related closures

Health & Fitness

Mississippi State Department of Health confirms first case of COVID-19 variant strain

News

Public asked to avoid driving during predicted winter storm

News

PRC School Board recognizes teachers

News

Bill to name portion of highway after Lt. Boutte passes Senate

Education

Picayune announces Teachers of the Year

News

Anthony Hales shares his story about public service, growing up in Pearl River County

News

Supervisors consider millage increase to help pay for road repairs

News

Radio issues continue in north end of county for emergency responders

News

Carriere family promotes fire safety after their home burns down

Education

Poplarville Women’s Club supports PRCC food pantry