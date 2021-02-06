Pearl River drops close one to Co-Lin

WESSON, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s basketball team came up just short Thursday night when they lost a 63-60 contest to south division foe Co-Lin.

The Wildcats (1-3 overall, 1-3 MACCC) went toe to toe with the Wolves (3-0; 3-0) throughout the contest. At the end of the first quarter PRCC was tied 8-8 but a strong showing by Co-Lin in the second quarter saw them stretch out a 23-17 lead heading into the half.

PRCC bounced back, however, tying the game up heading into the fourth quarter with the score deadlocked at 37-37.

The fourth quarter was mostly a one possession affair until the end. Brandy Scott (Hammond, La.; Hammond) sunk two free throws with 34 seconds left to make it a 57-54 game. Otashae Burrage (Carthage; Leake County) cut it to a one point game with 25 seconds left making it 57-56 Co-Lin but unfortunately the Wolves were able to sink their free throws in the last twenty seconds of the game and squeak out a three point victory.

“I thought we competed extremely hard,” head coach Scotty Fletcher said. “We didn’t execute to the best of our abilities but we battled for 40 minutes and I’m proud of that. We’re in this thing together to get better and there are some things we have to do better. I think we had too many turnovers tonight but we did execute that better in the second half. The stat that stood out to me was that Co-Lin shot 40 free throws tonight.

“It takes a commitment from everybody to overcome the adversity you face and these are the experiences that we need in order to get better.”

LEADING THE WAY

Ty’Mesha Reed (Meridian) led the Wildcats in scoring with 17 points on the night.

“I thought in the second half Ty ran the point like we needed her to,” Fletcher said. “She looked comfortable and made some good steals and passes.”

Bryanna Taylor (Terry) was second on the team in scoring with 12 points.

“Bryanna has a lot of great qualities,” Fletcher said. “You can tell she is committed. She did a good job on the glass and did well shooting free throws. She’s going to continue to get better.”

UP NEXT

The Wildcats return to Marvin R. White Coliseum on Monday night when they take on Hinds at 6 p.m. After that, they hit the road to take on arch rival Gulf Coast on Thursday.

ATTENDANCE

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be general admission at home basketball games. Following guidelines set by the state of Mississippi, PRCC is limiting attendance to only players, coaches, spirit squads, the PRCC pep band, gameday personnel and family members. No Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference or Mississippi High School Activities Association passes will be accepted.

HOW TO TUNE IN

Most home events will be broadcast at PRCCMedia.com/Gold but in some instances where multiple teams are at home, PRCC will also have a feed on its auxiliary channel at PRCCMedia.com/Maroon. Fans who have Roku or Amazon Fire devices can also watch the Wildcats on their televisions by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app store.

Home basketball games will also be broadcast on WRJWRadio.com.