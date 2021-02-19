expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

Pearl River announces volleyball, baseball and softball schedule updates

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Friday, February 19, 2021

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River has finalized several more schedule changes due to ongoing winter weather throughout Mississippi.

VOLLEYBALL
This weekend’s volleyball tournament at Itawamba has been cancelled. The Wildcats will still visit Lawson State at 5 p.m. Friday. Coach Haley Chatham also announced two more changes. PRCC has added a home match for 4 p.m. Feb. 26 against Northwest. Additionally, PRCC will now host Itawamba at 4 p.m. March 23; the match was originally scheduled to be in Fulton. 

SOFTBALL
The Sun Chief Classic’s slate of games in Gulf Shores, Alabama, has been finalized. Pearl River will play Wallace Community College-Dothan at 2:30 p.m. Friday followed by a game against Wallace State-Hanceville at 4:45 p.m. On Saturday, Pearl River plays Coastal Alabama-East at 10 a.m. and then Bishop State at 12:15 p.m.

Coach Christie Meeks also announced the addition of a doubleheader at LSU-Eunice. The Region XXIII showdown will be April 1, starting at 3 p.m.

BASEBALL
PRCC’s doubleheader at Jones College has been moved to Friday at noon. PRCC previously announced its games at Meridian have been moved to Sunday at noon.

HOW TO TUNE IN
Most home events will be broadcast at PRCCMedia.com/Gold but in some instances where multiple teams are at home, PRCC will also have a feed on its auxiliary channel at PRCCMedia.com/Maroon. Fans who have Roku or Amazon Fire devices can also watch the Wildcats on their televisions by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app store.

More News

Council approves changes to paving project, abatement program

PRC baseball splits jamboree games

Deputies train to respond to those with mental illness

Men’s Basketball Ready for Sunshine State Swing at FIU

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Council approves changes to paving project, abatement program

News

Deputies train to respond to those with mental illness

News

HVAC system at Health Department down

News

SBA reminds Mississippi residents and businesses that disaster preparedness saves lives and dollars

News

Supervisors discuss permit fees and fiber optic

News

Poplarville residents have a bit longer to pay water bills

News

Council approves motion to begin process of allowing golf carts on city streets

News

DAR recognizes good citizens

News

Caroline Macdonald, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Senator Angela Hill sponsors bill preventing transgender girls from competing in girls sports

News

Senate bill might give counties more money for bridges

Health & Fitness

New COVID-19 cases on a decline, no new school outbreaks reported

News

Picayune School District recognizes spelling bee winner

News

Winter weather related closures

Health & Fitness

Mississippi State Department of Health confirms first case of COVID-19 variant strain

News

Public asked to avoid driving during predicted winter storm

News

PRC School Board recognizes teachers

News

Bill to name portion of highway after Lt. Boutte passes Senate

Education

Picayune announces Teachers of the Year

News

Anthony Hales shares his story about public service, growing up in Pearl River County

News

Supervisors consider millage increase to help pay for road repairs

News

Radio issues continue in north end of county for emergency responders

News

Carriere family promotes fire safety after their home burns down

Education

Poplarville Women’s Club supports PRCC food pantry