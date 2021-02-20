expand
February 21, 2021

Ole Miss Women’s Tennis Opens SEC Play at Arkansas and Missouri

By Special to the Item

Published 7:00 am Saturday, February 20, 2021

FAYETEVILLE, Ark. – Ole Miss (4-2, 0-0 SEC) travels to face Arkansas (5-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday and at Missouri (11-3, 0-0 SEC) on Monday.

           

Twice the Fun

 

Last Friday, Ole Miss claimed two victories versus North Alabama, 7-0 and 4-0. The Rebels will open the SEC season on a three-match winning streak.

 

Versus the Lions, Ole Miss won all eleven decision points, while only losing one set in the process. In a day of firsts for the Rebels, Eesha Gudiseva won her first career dual match and Lillian Gabrielsen won her first dual match at Ole Miss. Gabrielsen won four times against North Alabama, twice in both singles and doubles. Alexa Bortles earned her first singles win of the season by dominating North Alabama’s Megan Humphreys, 6-1, 6-0.

 

Ole Miss’ Reka Zadori was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for her contributions against North Alabama. Zadori defeated The Lions’ Kalais Going 6-1, 6-1 in match number one, and led 6-1, 3-1 in the second match prior to the Rebels clinching the win.

 

Last Time Facing Arkansas

 

Ole Miss fell at home to Arkansas 4-3 last year. The Rebels swept doubles, but lost 4-2 in singles. Bortles and Anna Vrbenska won in singles for Ole Miss.

 

All time, Ole Miss holds a 26-14 series lead over Arkansas. The Rebels last defeated the Razorbacks in 2018.

 

Scouting the Razorbacks

 

Arkansas opens the season undefeated, losing only three decision points across five matches. The Razorbacks swept Kansas, Oral Roberts, and Kansas State.

 

Arkansas features one ranked singles player, No. 110 Martina Zerulo, and one ranked doubles team, No. 28 Tatum Rice and Lauren Alter. Additionally, Indianna Spink won SEC Freshman of the Week on Feb. 3.

 

Last Time Facing Missouri

 

Ole Miss defeated Missouri 4-0 at home in 2019. Sabina Machalova, Tereza Janatova, and Anna Vrbenska earned straight-set victories versus the Tigers. The two teams did not meet last season due to COVID-19 cancellations. The Rebels currently have a four-match win streak versus the Tigers.

 

Scouting the Tigers

 

Missouri has won 11 of 14 matches across non-conference play. In their last match, the Tigers defeated Iowa State 4-1 on Sunday. Missouri’s three losses this season were at Oklahoma State twice and versus Memphis.

 

Bronte Murgett leads the Tigers with an exceptional 11-3 singles record (3-2 in duals). Murgett is Missouri’s No. 1 singles player.

 

Next Up

 

Ole Miss will host its first SEC match of the season versus Georgia on Feb. 26. The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 5 in the nation.

 

